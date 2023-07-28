The carrier car Fremantle Highway is still in prey to the flames

The door-to-car ship Fremantle Highway
A fire broke out in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. (
of the July 26
2023), is still in the throes of the flames and is twisted by naval means of the Dutch Coast Guard and those of the rescue companies made to intervene by Japanese shell company Shoei Kisen Kaisha.
The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Resources has made it known that while all measures have been taken to limit harm to people and the environment, it is not yet clear whether the ship will be able to be towed and recovered, operations that will only be launched after the extinguishment of the fire is extinguished, and possible scenarios are being considered, including a carving of the carrier car or its sinking.