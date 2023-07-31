The drought forces to maintain the limits of fishing for the crossing of the Panama Canal
In the first quarter of 2023, shipping traffic increased by 3.4% percent
Balboa
July 31, 2023
Due to the prolongation of the effects of the dry season the Panama Canal Authority announced the decision to maintain in the coming months the catch limit of the vessels passing through the Panamanian canal at 44 feet (13.41 meters). In addition, the transit of an average of 32 ships per day will be allowed. Specifying that it has taken all measures to improve the efficiency of water management of the canal, the Central American body has highlighted that the current severity of the drought is unprecedented.
In the first four months of 2023 the Panama Canal was crossed by 5,046 ships, with an increase of 3.4% percent on the first quarter of last year, of which 4,317 ships of high tonnage. The transited ships were carrying a total of 98.2 million tonnes of cargo.
(+ 5.0%). This naval traffic has generated 1.16 billion in transit rights (+ 17.3%).
