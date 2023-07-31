Three new Turkish shipyards on the European list of ship recycling plants

In the new list of European shipyards authorised to carry out demolition and recycling of ships, which has been updated and adopted by the European Commission on Thursday, three additional Turkish plants are set up. In addition, the Commission has extended the expiry date of the entry in the list of two Danish shipyards and of the shipyard San Giorgio del Porto, which is the only Italian plant included in the list and whose authorisation expired on June 6, as the Danish and Italian authorities have made it known that the authorisations granted to these yards to carry out ship recycling operations have been renewed before the expiry deadline.