The DHL Group buys the Turkish express delivery company MNG Kargo

The US DHL Group has signed an agreement to buy the entire social capital of the Turkish express delivery firm MNG Kargo which, with over 11,000 employees and 3,500 vehicles, carries out the delivery of around 600,000 parcels daily. The company in Istanbul, which was founded in 2003, has 27 distribution hubs and over 800 offices in all Turkish cities.
Commenting on the acquisition, the American group pointed out that a next double-digit percentage growth of Turkey's e-commerce market is expected, which has a young and dynamic population, which is believed to be higher than that of the other markets in the European Union.
The acquisition will have to obtain the well-off of the Turkish antitrust authority as well as the Turkish Information and Communications Technologies Authority.