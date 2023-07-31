In the April-June period, the revenues of the French logistics group STEF increased by 6.4% percent

In the second quarter of this year, the revenues of the French logistics group STEF amounted to 1.10 billion euros, an increase of 6.4% percent on the corresponding period of 2022. The data from the April-June period of 2023 no longer includes the revenues generated by the group's maritime division, which is made up of the shipping company La Méridionale, which was ceded to the CMA CGM connational with a transaction that was carried out on May 31 last year. The only revenues generated by the group's activities in France stood at 580.6 million euros (-2.3%), while those generated by the STEF International division amounted to 366.2 million euros.
Relative to the trend in activity in Italy, a market in which the group recently boosted its acquisition of SVAT at the end of last year, STEF disclosed that in the second quarter of 2023, there was a registered flexion of the eventful volumes and at the same time continued to benefit from the effects from the external growth operation carried out in 2022.