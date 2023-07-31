Agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain through Croatian river ports and Croatian seamen

Ukraine will exploit Croatia's river and sea ports for the export of its agricultural products, made even more difficult after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreed by Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, under the aegis of the U.N., to allow the export of these goods in the context of the ongoing war. The mass at the disposal of the Croatian port shelves was agreed on Tuesday at a meeting of Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, with Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman who began a working visit to the country on Wednesday. Ukraine.
"We have agreed on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube and on the Adriatic Sea for the transport of Ukrainian grain," Kuleba said. We will now work to identify the most efficient routes to these ports and to make the best of this opportunity. Every contribution to the unlocking of exports, every open port-the Ukrainian minister stressed-represents a real and effective contribution to world food security. A thank you to Croatia for constructive help. "
Referring to the main theme addressed today by the two ministers, that of armaments and, in particular, that of Croatia's assistance for the demining of Ukraine's territories, Minister Radman said that " Croatia is aware of of the importance of demining as a prerequisite for the reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine, but also as a commitment for Ukraine to continue to be the granary whose products feed the world, including the most vulnerable countries. Therefore, we believe that the assistance of Croatia to the project of demining the agricultural areas of the World Food Programme will contribute to that goal. "In the context of a possible global food crisis, Croatia has made available its ports for the export of Ukrainian grain and will continue to do so," Croatian said.