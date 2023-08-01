T. Mariotti delivered the Seabourn Pursuit to Seabourn

The Seabourn of the American group Carnival Corporation took
delivered to Genoa the Seabourn Pursuit
, which is the
second luxury cruise ship for class expeditions "PC6
Polar" built for the company by the shipyard T.
Mariotti. The ship, of almost 6 thousand tons of gross tonnage,
will enter service on August 12 to realize
five Mediterranean cruises before leaving for the Caribbean
direct to Barbados and then make itineraries in South America and
in Antarctica.
Meanwhile, in recent days in the construction site of T. Mariotti has been
held the keel laying ceremony of the SDO-SuRS (Special
and Diving Operations - Submarine Rescue Ship) for the Navy
Militare Italiana, the first military contract acquired by the company
Genoa which is part of the Genova Industrie Navali (GIN) group.