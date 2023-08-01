CSM Italia-Gate (MSC group) renounces the acquisition of Terminal Darsena Toscana

CSM Italia-Gate, a subsidiary of Terminal
Investment Limited (TiL) of the Mediterranean Shipping Company group
(MSC), has renounced the acquisition of the entire capital
social of the terminalista company of Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT)
of the port of Livorno, operation announced at the beginning of this year
(
of 9
January
2023). The withdrawal from the operation has been made
known by the Italian Competition Authority
which by resolution of 11 July last took note of the
Communication of 30 June of the formal withdrawal of the notification
of the transaction by CSM Italia-Gate, communication below
that of notification sent by the company on March 9 followed by its
time from a request for information sent by the AGCM on 5
April. The antitrust authority therefore decided that, in
Taking into account the formal notification of the withdrawal of the
notification, there is no need to do so.