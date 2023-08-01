The Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies,
Nello Musumeci, announced yesterday that with the approval of the new
Interministerial Committee for Marine Policies (CIPOM),
took office last March 30, Italy has its "Plan
national of the sea", the planned programming tool
Article 12 of Decree-Law 173 of 2022 with the aim of
launch a unified and strategic maritime policy. The Plan
National Sea will be transmitted to the Government and the
parliament.
The green light to the document was received with
satisfaction from the Italian Confederation of Shipowners: «the
Piano del mare - commented the president of Confitarma, Mario
Mattioli - is an important piece along the way, from
always invoked by Confitarma, to give our country a direction
unique of the sea. The group of experts, including
also the general manager of Confitarma Luca Sisto, together with the
mission structure of Minister Musumeci, have succeeded in
difficult task to combine in a single document the guidelines of
strategic development of all the supply chains that make up the Economy
of the Italian Sea'.