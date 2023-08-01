Maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait grew strongly in the second quarter
Geopolitical tensions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict do not reduce the flow of ships
Ankara
August 1, 2023
In the second quarter of this year in the Bosphorus Strait
10.088 ships are transited, with a significant increment of +21.6%
on the corresponding period of 2022 when maritime traffic
felt more acutely the effect of the consequences on
Naval operations in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov of the war
started on February 24 of the year by Russia with the invasion of the
territory of Ukraine. The total number of ships transited in the period
April-june of 2023 is also +3.4% higher than
to that of the second trimester of 2021 and +6.3% compared to the
Total for the second quarter of 2020, periods characterized by
the impact on the economy and global mobility of the
Covid-19 pandemic, and is also +1.8% higher
compared to the second quarter of 2019 when the health emergency
It hadn't begun.
In the second quarter of this year the most consistent
Flow of maritime traffic was that of ships for
General goods with 4,107 units transited, with variations
percentages of +6.1%, -8.8%, -2.8% and -11.6% respectively on
corresponding quarters of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019. Following the
bulk carrier with 2,091 units transited (+51.0%, +7.3%, +5.6% and
+11.8%), tankers with 1,649 units (+22.6%, +23.8%,
+25.0% and +13.1%), container ships with 939 ships transited (+66.2%,
+34.7%, +47.4% and +38.5%), chemical tankers with 713 units
(+13.4%, +20.0%, -0.7% and +25.3%) and ships for the transport of
live livestock with 131 units (-9.7%, -22.0%, -12.1% and -12.7%).
Among the other ships transited, ro-ro ships with 70 units
(+2.9%, -9.1%, +37.3% and +7.7%) and passenger ships with 47 units
(+2,250.0%, -14.5%, +235.7% and -42.0%).
In the first six months of 2023 the Bosphorus Strait is
was crossed by a total of 19,338 ships, with an increase
of +13.5% on the first half last year, increments of the
+1.4% on the first half of 2021 and +0.6% on the first half of 2021
2020 and with a decrease of -2.6% on the first six months of 2019.
