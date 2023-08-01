testata inforMARE
COMPANIES
PSA Italy publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report
Last year employment grew by +2.2%
Genova
August 1, 2023
PSA Italy, the Italian terminalista company of the group PSA International of Singapore which operates container terminals in ports of Genoa and Venice, has published its balance sheet of Sustainability 2022, a document that specifies how last year year the company directly employed 993 people, with an increase of +2.2% compared to 2021, of which 95% resident or domiciled in the provinces of reference of the port terminals, and highlights how the economic impact of the activities of PSA terminals Italy amount to EUR 107 million spent on total for supplies, of which 67% spent in Liguria and Veneto, and with an increase in the value induced on the territory of +4% compared to the previous year.

Among the main results achieved in environmental matters, the document underlines the reduction of CO2 emissions equal to -84% in 2022 of the Southern Express train compared to road transport, and the simultaneous increase of +38% of traffic compared to 2021, in line with the objectives espoused by PSA in terms of reducing CO2 emissions of 50% by 2030, 75% by 2040, for reach zero emissions by 2050. In this regard, PSA has Italy recalled that, in continuity with energy objectives, Fixed, the company uses renewable energy, or 100% of Electricity purchased from the three terminals comes from sources Renewable. In addition, the Sustainability Report specifies that The result is also satisfactory from the point of view of the treatment of waste sent for recovery in PSA terminals Italy, which goes from 86.8% in 2021 to 90.7% in 2022.
PORTS
Hapag-Lloyd carries out the acquisition of the port terminals of SAAM
Hamburg
The transaction was concluded today
COMPANIES
Triton stores the second quarter with a -8.3% percent decline in revenue
Hamilton
In the first half of 2023, the decline was -6.5% percent.
COMPANIES
In the second quarter the revenues of the Textainer container charterer fell by -5.4%
Hamilton
Net profit fell by -32.6%
Shipping traffic in the Strait of the Bosphorus in the second quarter
SHIPPING
Shipping traffic in the Strait of the Bosphorus in the second quarter
Ankara
Geopolitical tensions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict do not reduce naval flow
Agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain through Croatian river and seaports
PORTS
Agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain through Croatian river and seaports
Ukraine
Kuleba : We will work to identify the most efficient routes to these ports and to make the best of this opportunity
In the April-June quarter, ONE revenue fell by -58% percent.
SHIPPING
In the April-June quarter, ONE revenue fell by -58% percent.
Singapore
-4% drop in containerized loads carried by fleet
Drought forces to maintain fishing limits for crossing of Panama Canal
SHIPPING
Drought forces to maintain fishing limits for crossing of Panama Canal
Balboa
In the first quarter of 2023, naval traffic increased by 3.4%
The downturn in quarterly financial results of CMA CGM has been accentuated.
SHIPPING
The downturn in quarterly financial results of CMA CGM has been accentuated.
Marseille
In the April-June period, the volume of business fell by -36.9% percent. Stable the volumes of containers carried by the fleet
ACCIDENTS
The carrier car Fremantle Highway is still in prey to the flames
Utrecht
Authorities confirm that it can only be made up after the fire is extinguished.
PORTS
Strong reduction in Turkish port traffic with Italy in the second quarter
Ankara
The volumes of goods with Italian shales amounted to 10.3 million tonnes (-34.8%)
SHIPPING
In Singapore the first bunkerage of the first methanol container
Singapore
The operation took place during the inaugural voyage of the new ship of Maersk
PORTS
MIT disbursements 14.7 million euros for port projects
Rome
Coverage of half of the expected investment value
TRUCKING
Uggery (FAI) : It's time to unlock infrastructure works for the Ligurian territory
Genoa
SHIPYARDS
In the first half of 2023, the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri grew by 40% percent.
Trieste
Folgier ; the three pillars of our business present all encouraging perspectives
COMPETITION
Antitrust investigation into whether the terminalists of the port of Naples have applied a tariff increase by violating competition rules
Rome
Introduced an "energy surcharge" to freight forwarders
Project to carry out new aprons in the industrial port of Porto Torres
PORTS
Project to carry out new aprons in the industrial port of Porto Torres
Cagliari
Okay of the Management Committee at the approx for mega yachts in Olbia
PORTS
With POT 2024-2026 the AdSP of the Straits begins to question itself about the impact of the bridge over the Strait
Messina
Interporto Padova, punta all'automazione e alla sostenibilità ambientale anche con il fotovoltaico
Fire on a carrier car in navigation along the Dutch coasts
ACCIDENTS
Fire on a carrier car in navigation along the Dutch coasts
Den Helder / Imabari
The ship is from the Shoei Kisen, which owns the "Ever Given" container ship that in 2021 was stranded in the Suez Canal.
Medway (MSC group) increases the fleet of locomotives
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Medway (MSC group) increases the fleet of locomotives
Geneva
Ordered 15 Vectron MS locomotors at Siemens Mobility
ACCIDENTS
In the port of Taranto a worker died crushed by an ecobat
Taranto
Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltransport, we no longer need inconclusive tables, but of action and concrete answers
First semester in the port of Ancona, tonfo of goods as it continues the recovery of passengers
PORTS
First semester in the port of Ancona, tonfo of goods as it continues the recovery of passengers
Ancona
4.1 million tons of cargo (-24%) were handled. Over 307mila passengers (+ 16%)
Agreement between newcleo, Fincantieri and RINA to collaborate on a feasibility study for nuclear naval propulsion
INDUSTRY
Agreement between newcleo, Fincantieri and RINA to collaborate on a feasibility study for nuclear naval propulsion
London
The installation of a closed mini-reactor on large ships will be designed
SHIPPING
Finally approved the new European regulation FuelEU Maritime
Finally approved the new European regulation FuelEU Maritime
Brussels
It will enter into force on the first January 2025
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel, expected to decline in second quarter economic performance, higher than pre-pandemic levels
Schindellegi
In the April-June period of this year, net turnover decreased by -43.0%
LOGISTICS
DSV has reported declining quarterly performance, but expects a gradual increase in demand.
Hedehusene
The logistics company filed the April-June period with a net profit of nearly 3.4 billion Danish crowns (-33.4%)
SHIPYARDS
Horizon Naval Systems, contract for new OPVs of the Italian Navy
Trieste
Commits for the midlife modernization of the 'Horizon' class frigates
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Cargo Group optimizes its offer of logistics services in Italy
Vienna
Merger of the companies operating the logistics centers in Desio and San Stino of Livenza
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, DHL's revenue fell -16.4% percent.
Bonn
Particularly consistent with the decrease in the turnover of air and sea shipments
PORTS
Warriors : concern about the renunciation of MSC to acquire Terminal Darsena Toscana
Livorno
"I hope that the decision represents only a pause for reflection," he said.
COMPANIES
PSA Italy publishes its budget of Sustainability 2022
Genoa
Last year employment grew by 2.2%
INDUSTRY
South Korea's KSOE will become the largest shareholder of the compatribe STX Heavy Industries
Gyeonggi
The Company manufactures marine engines and equipment for the naval sector
ECONOMY
Musumeci : Italy has its own "National Sea Plan"
Rome
Mattioli (Confitarma) : It is an important piece along the way
PORTS
CSM Italia-Gate (MSC group) to waive acquisition of Terminal Darsena Toscana
Rome
Formal notice to the Supervisory Authority of Competition and Market
SHIPYARDS
T. Mariotti delivered the Seabourn Pursuit to Seabourn
Seattle / Genoa
Ceremony of the laying of the keel of the first military commits acquired by the Genoese company
LOGISTICS
In the April-June period, the revenues of the French logistics group STEF increased by 6.4%
Paris
Reduction of eventful volumes in Italy
LOGISTICS
DHL Group buys Turkish express delivery company MNG Kargo
Bonn / Istanbul
The Istanbul business daily carries out the delivery of about 600,000 parcels
SHIPYARDS
Three new Turkish shipyards on the European list of ship recycling plants
Brussels
Renewed permission for Italy's San Giorgio del Porto
PORTS
The Capitaneria in Porto di Livorno publishes the results of the sulphur tests contained in the fuel of ships in port
Livorno
SHIPYARDS
In 2022 the Spanish group Navantia tripled the value of new orders.
Madrid
Stable the turnover
COMPANIES
Downturn of Finnlines ' quarterly economic results
Helsinki
In the April-June period, revenues fell by -13%
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, container traffic in South Korean ports increased by 2.8%
Seoul
In Busan, 5.87 million teu (+ 3.5%) were handled.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Last year the revenues of the ZAI consortium-Interport Quadrant Europa grew by 16%
Verona
Operating profit in decline of -22%. Stable the volumes of rail traffic
PORTS
The MedGulf/MDGX service of CMA CGM and COSCO will include scals at Spezia
The Spezia
The first approx. at La Spezia Container Terminal will take place on August 6
PORTS
Port of Livorno, competition for the carrying out of dredging works worth 6.8 million
Livorno
Expected removal of 195mila cubic meters of sediment
PORTS
Entrusted the maintenance work of the seabeds of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The programme of interventions will take three years
SHIPPING
Meeting of Assshipowners with a Delegation of the EU Parliament on the topics of short sea shipping
Ischia
Bazargan : to take into account the specificities of the islands and their maritime links
PORTS
FHP Holding Port expects increased traffic in Carrara thanks to an agreement with Tenaris
Carrara
Pipes and rods destined for the American market will be embarked
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
MEETINGS
Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents
Genoa
It will be held today afternoon at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
El Ejecutivo aprobó decreto de desmonopolización de venta de combustibles en puertos
(ámbito.com)
Examining China's Global Port Empire
(The National Interest)
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
Positive the financial and business results of Konecranes in the second quarter
INDUSTRY
Positive the financial and business results of Konecranes in the second quarter
Hyvinkää
The value of the orderbook has marked a new record
SHIPPING
US equip itself with a fleet of product tankers ready to intervene in the event of war or national emergency
Washington
Already enrolled nine of the ten ships required
LOGISTICS
Freight forwarders report that road sites do not take into account the needs of the port.
The Spezia
Laghezza : The idea of realizing a buffer area in Santo Stefano must be relaunched.
PORTS
To the Spezia renewed the voluntary agreement to reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships
The Spezia
Provides for the use of sulphur fuels of not more than 0.10% per cent at berth, in the process of maneuvering and approaching the port
PORTS
New funds to improve logistics efficiency and reduce the environmental impact in the port of Vure Ligure
Genoa
Fund lost 9.5 million euros in fund from Ministry of Agriculture
PORTS
From MIT over eight million euros for interventions in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Funded eight projects proposed by the Port Authority
COMPANIES
The law firm Morri Rossetti extends its expertise to the infrastructure and transport sector
Milan
SHIPPING
MSC changes the rotation of the Levant Express line
Geneva
In the northbound relationship the port of Naples will replace that of Gioia Tauro
PORTS
In June, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by 50.2% percent.
Taranto
In the first six months of 2023, a decline of -8.2%
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Japan's Nabtesco engineering group buys Greek DeepSea
Tokyo
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Municipality of Spezia has activated the procedure to sell its share of CePIM-Parma Interport
The Spezia
August 14 is the deadline for the submission of declarations of interest
COMPANIES
In the second quarter Wärtsilä recorded a marked increase in orders
Helsinki
21% growth in segment revenue segment of naval propulsion systems
CRUISES
Meyer Werft delivers the new luxury cruise ship Silver Nova at Silversea Cruises
Eemshaven / Papenburg
First evidence at sea of the "Carnival Jubilee"
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Oceanogate Italy enhances the park means for railway manoeuvres
Melzo
Acquired a new manoeuvring locomotive CZ LOKO 741
PORTS
In the April-June quarter, the port of Algeciras handled 1,613,320 containers (+ 1.8%)
Algeciras
The overall traffic in goods decreased by -1.8%
PORTS
Approved the new organic plant of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic
Ancona
Staff will rise from 57 to 86 units
MSC Cruere announces a -33.5% reduction in CO2 emissions between 2008 and 2022
CRUISES
MSC Cruere announces a -33.5% reduction in CO2 emissions between 2008 and 2022
Geneva
In absolute terms, emissions have increased in line with the growth of the fleet.
COMPANIES
Cargotec records excellent quarterly economic performance but a sharp decline in orders
Helsinki
In the April-June period, revenues increased by 25.2%
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, ABB's revenues rose 12.6% percent.
Zurich
The period was archived with a net profit of 928 million (+ 133.8%)
PORTS
The Europa of Livorno, on the road to the consolidation of the filled bathtub
Livorno
Warriors : We hope we can have the pronouncement of the EIA Commission by the end of the summer
