PSA Italy publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report

PSA Italy, the Italian terminalista company of the group
PSA International of Singapore which operates container terminals in
ports of Genoa and Venice, has published its balance sheet of
Sustainability 2022, a document that specifies how last year
year the company directly employed 993 people, with
an increase of +2.2% compared to 2021, of which 95% resident or
domiciled in the provinces of reference of the port terminals, and
highlights how the economic impact of the activities of
PSA terminals Italy amount to EUR 107 million spent on
total for supplies, of which 67% spent in Liguria and
Veneto, and with an increase in the value induced on the territory of +4%
compared to the previous year.
Among the main results achieved in environmental matters, the
document underlines the reduction of CO2 emissions equal to -84%
in 2022 of the Southern Express train compared to road transport,
and the simultaneous increase of +38% of traffic compared to 2021,
in line with the objectives espoused by PSA in terms of reducing
CO2 emissions of 50% by 2030, 75% by 2040, for
reach zero emissions by 2050. In this regard, PSA has Italy
recalled that, in continuity with energy objectives,
Fixed, the company uses renewable energy, or 100% of
Electricity purchased from the three terminals comes from sources
Renewable. In addition, the Sustainability Report specifies that
The result is also satisfactory from the point of view of the
treatment of waste sent for recovery in PSA terminals
Italy, which goes from 86.8% in 2021 to 90.7% in 2022.