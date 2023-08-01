In the second trimester the revenues of the charterer of container Textainer are diminished of -5.4%

Textainer, the second largest company in terms of
fleet of the world market for intermodal container rental,
closed the second quarter of this year with revenues down by
-5.4% being piled to 192,2 million dollars compared to 203,2
million in the same period of 2022. EBITDA is
State of 163,0 million (- 14.7%), operating profit of 97,7 million
(- 20.5%) and profit clearly of 56,3 million dollars (- 32.6%). to 30
Last June, the company's container fleet was 4.33
million teu, down by -3.9% compared to 30 June 2022.
Commenting on the market trend during the second
quarter of 2023, the chairman and chief executive officer of
Textainer, Olivier Ghesquiere, noted "the conditions
Within the entire container market remained unchanged
compared to the first quarter, with limited demand for new products
containers and very low production volumes that - he underlined -
We believe they are healthy for the sector after two years of high volumes."