In the second trimester DHL revenues fell by -16.4%

After the decrease of -7,4% of revenues accused in the first trimester
this year followed 19 consecutive quarterly periods of
growth, which was very strong between the end of 2020 and
the third quarter of 2022, in the second quarter of 2023 the
Decline in the turnover of the logistics and courier group
DHL expressed was accentuated by recording a
turnover of 20,09 billion euros, with a decrease of -16,4% on the
April-June last year. In particular, the only
Express delivery segment totalled revenues of 6.12
billion (-12.5%), that of shipments to 4.84 billion (-40.7%),
included 1,48 billion generated by air shipments (- 46.8%) and
1.43 billion from sea shipments (-55.8%), the segment of
Other supply chain solutions posted revenues of 4.23
billion (is 4.0%) and that of e-commerce 1.51 billion
(-0.3%) to which are added the 4.00 billion euros of revenues from
postal and delivery services in Germany (+0.8%).
In the second quarter of this year, the Group's EBITDA was
result pairs to 2,78 billion euros (- 17.0%), the operating profit to
1,69 billion (- 27.2%) and profit clearly to 1,03 billion euros
(-33,4%).
Express deliveries made by the group in the second quarter
of 2023 at national level were 491 thousand per day (-12.8%) and
at national level 1.12 million per day (-3.7%), while in the
Quarter Air shipment volumes stood at
altogether to 415 thousand tons (- 13.0%) and those of
Shipments marine to 796 thousand container teu (- 9.1%).