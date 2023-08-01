Rail Cargo Group optimizes its logistics services offer in Italy

The rail freight company Rail Cargo
Group (RCG) of the Austrian group ÖBB has announced that it has
Optimised its rail logistics services offer
intermodal and conventional in Italy with the merger into the company
Rail Cargo Logistics - Terminals Italy Srl of the two Rail subsidiaries
Cargo Terminal - Desio Srl and Rail Cargo Terminal - S. Stino Srl. The
two companies manage logistics centers in Desio (province of
Monza and Brianza) and San Stino di Livenza (province of Venice), hub
which constitute for RCG the heart of freight transport throughout the world
Country allowing transport and storage logistics
complete until final nationwide distribution.