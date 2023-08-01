Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, contract for the new OPVs of the Italian Navy

As part of the Italian Navy program of
acquisition of Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), Orizzonte Sistemi
Navali, the joint venture 51% owned by Fincantieri and 49%
from Leonardo, signed with the Directorate of Naval Armaments of the
General Secretariat of Defence/DNA the contract for the
Construction of three new generation patrol boats, with options
relating to three additional units and adjustments
infrastructure necessary for the naval bases of Augusta, Cagliari and
Messina where the ships will be based.
The total value of the contract for the first three units
amounted to €925 million, including the related
logistic support services. In the coming days OSN will conclude
sub-contracting contracts with Fincantieri and Leonardo, which will have
respectively a value of approximately 540 and 255 million euros.
The OPV programme responds to the need to ensure
adequate presence and surveillance skills, vigilance
maritime, merchant traffic control, line protection
communication and exclusive economic zone, as well as activities
protection against threats arising from marine pollution, such as
spill of toxic liquids. With a length of about 95 meters,
a displacement of 2,300 tons and the capacity to accommodate
97 crew members, the new patrol boats will stand out
for the concentration of technological solutions, as well as for
standards of excellence in terms of automation and maneuverability,
that will make them suitable to operate in a wide range of scenarios
tactics and weather conditions.
Meanwhile, OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation) has
awarded to Naviris and eurosam a contract for the modernization of
mid-life upgrade (MLU) of Horizon class frigates
Italian and French. The two co-contractors, Naviris and eurosam,
work closely with their shareholders,
Fincantieri and Naval Group for the frigate, MBDA Italy, MBDA France
and Thales for the new generation of the Principal Anti-Air system
Missile System & Long-Range Radar (PAAMS & LRR).
The contract value for Naviris and eurosam is 1.5
billions of euros. In more detail, in the coming days
Naviris will finalize subcontracting contracts, including the
with Fincantieri, which will have a value of 211 million euros.
"Horizon" class frigates were built
between 2000 and 2010 as part of a joint programme between
Fincantieri and Naval Group, equipping the Italian Navy and
that French of innovative frigates with anti-aircraft capabilities.