Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean close a record second quarter confirming the completion of the post-Covid recovery

For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) cruise groups
and Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter of this year
Mark the completion of the resumption of activity
operational and financial results started since they were
Mitigated the negative effects on the cruise industry of the
the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which is
started in many countries during the first quarter of 2020. A
Clear sign of full recovery is the new historical record
of the value of quarterly revenues that NCLH and Royal Caribbean have
marked in the period April-June 2023 having totaled
revenues of 2.20 billion and 3.52 billion respectively
dollars, with increments of +85.8% and +61.3% on the second trimester
of last year. If for NCLH the revenues of the second quarter of the
2023 also represent increases of +50,392.0% and
+12,927.9% on the corresponding periods of 2021 and 2020 when
the impact of the global health crisis was more pronounced and
for Royal Caribbean represent increases of +6.819,5% and +1.906,2%
on the same quarters characterized by the health emergency,
constitute increases for the two cruise groups
respectively of +32.5% and +25.5% also on the second quarter
of 2019 when the pandemic had not yet begun.
For both groups, moreover, the new historical record of the
quarterly turnover was achieved thanks to the new
absolute records of revenues from the sale of cruises and
of those generated by sales on board the ships of the two
Fleets. For NCLH, the former amounted to $1.48 billion,
with increments of +86.2% on the second trimester of 2022 and of the
+25.4% on the second quarter of 2019, and the latter at 727.0 million
of dollars (+84.9% and +49.9% respectively), while for Royal
Caribbean the sale of cruises has yielded 2,44 billion
dollars (+72.3% and +21.1%) and sales on board ships 1.08
billion (+40.9% and +36.9%).
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has archived the second
quarter of 2023 with EBITDA and operating profit equal respectively
to $461.6 million and $272.5 million versus both results
of sign negative for -184,2 million and -396,8 million dollars
in the same period of 2022. Royal Caribbean recorded a
EBITDA of 1.17 billion (+845.8% on the second quarter of 2022) and a
Operating profit of € 771.6 million compared to an operating result
of sign negative for -218,6 million dollars in the period
April-June last year.
After 13 quarters closed at a loss, in the second quarter
of 2023 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings returned to profit
having achieved a net economic result of 86.1 million
dollars compared to a net loss of -509,3 million in the same
last year's period. Royal Caribbean also closed the
April-June period of this year with a net profit that has
attested to 462,3 million compared to a net loss of -521,6
million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.
In the second quarter of 2023, new ones were also marked
records for the number of passengers boarded on their respective
Fleets: in the period April-June of this year, NCLH ships
hosted 693,000, an increase in
+75.9% on the same period of 2022, the new record for
second quarter of the year being lower only than records
absolute of 823 thousand and 727 thousand passengers registered in third
quarters of 2018 and 2019. Royal Caribbean went again
best having embarked in the period April-June of 2023 a total
of 1,90 million passengers, which represents an increase of +41.8%
on the corresponding period of 2022 and the new absolute record
quarterly having exceeded the previous one by 1.81 million
passengers boarded in the first quarter of 2023.