In the United Kingdom, the European regulation on port services will be repealed

Following the outcome of a consultation with the parties
Interested parties, to which only three replied
subjects, two of which are absolutely in favour of the proposal and one
satisfied with the initiative, the Department of Transport of the Kingdom
United has announced that it will present to the Parliament in London
A bill to repeal European Regulation 2017/352
establishing a regulatory framework for the provision of services
ports and common rules on financial transparency of
ports and to amend also the relevant parts of Regulation No
671 of 2020 of the United Kingdom which regulates pilotage services and
port services in the context of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the Union
European. Brexit was implemented at the end of January on
2020, while the European regulation remained in force also
after the transition period ending on 31 December 2020.
The news of the repeal of the regulation by the end of the year
European port services has been welcomed by the
British Ports Association, which called it a "dividend
of Brexit' as - according to the association of ports
British - "will help safeguard the
competitiveness of British ports and will contribute to
maintain a flexible and open system for port users'.
"This - the managing director of the
British Ports Association, Richard Ballantyne - is a very good
news for the UK maritime industry since the
Port Services Regulation has created a non-flexible system
and additional costs borne by ports and freight forwarders."
Explaining why in the opinion of the BPA the repeal of the
European regulation will bring benefits to the port system
Ballantyne pointed out that, "unlike
Other port communities, our sector is supported
financial, strategic and regulatory independence as well as
a strong element of competition and customer service. These
rules - he added recalling that the ports of the United Kingdom are of
private property - were originally designed for
adapt to other European port sectors where there were no rules of
this type but which have a greater involvement of the
State. Therefore, we have long argued that they are not suitable for the
United Kingdom. In fact, we already have rules and
absolutely clear agreements in force, which translates into users
ports in Great Britain served by a port sector
modern, dynamic and user-oriented».