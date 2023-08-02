Augusta Due, finalized agreements with financial creditors

The Roman shipping company Augusta Due, which is headed by the
Brullo family and is engaged in the transport sector
oil by sea, announced the finalization of the agreements
with financial creditors, including through the introduction of new
medium-long term resources from a pool of lenders
represented by Illimity Bank and Fondo Azimut (managed by Muzinich &
Co) and the confirmation of a part of Amco's claims.
"The financial maneuver, perfected today - has
specified the company in a note - allows a decided
capital and financial strengthening essentially through
Three guidelines: partial debt forgiveness by
financial creditors who were repaid at closing in balance, and
extract; the injection of significant new financial resources to
medium-long term by a pool of lenders
represented by Illimity Bank S.p.A. as lead partner, and Fondo Azimut
Eltif Private Debt Capital Solutions managed by Muzinich & Co.
SGR S.p.A., to be allocated to support the New Plan and repayment
of outgoing financial creditors, as well as confirmation, to
medium-long term, a portion of Amco's receivables
S.p.A. towards Augusta Due, to be repaid on terms and
conditions equivalent to those of Illimity-Muzinich, subject to
partial remission of such remission'.
Highlighting that Augusta Due, assisted by Zulli Tabanelli and
Associati as financial advisor, Gitti and
Partners as legal advisor of the Maneuver
Financial and Dardani Studio Legale for law profiles
Maritime, embarks on a development route, the CEO
of the company, Brullo, expressed his thanks "both to the
outgoing financial creditors, who accompanied and supported
for many years the company in its path and that have made
possible start of this new phase for Augusta Due
characterized by the approval of the New Plan, as well as
Illimity-Muzinich and Amco who will support us in the implementation
Same. In fact, we consider it fundamental - he underlined
Brullo - continue to offer our customers a
excellence, starting from solid economic and patrimonial foundations and
financial, having a resilient company and a fleet of
full capacity, looking to the next years of the Plan with enthusiasm and
optimism, with the strategic objective of consolidating our
market leadership».