ALIS, well the revocation of the trucking strike in Sicily

The revocation of the Sicilian road haulage strike from 4
to 8 August proclaimed in recent days by FAI Sicilia and others
associations was welcomed with satisfaction
by the Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality
(ALIS): "we learn with satisfaction - said the deputy
president and general manager of ALIS, Marcello Di Caterina - who,
also as a result of our appeal to a sense of responsibility
and looking for alternative solutions to disruptions
transport services, the strike has been called off
road haulage in Sicily. As we had in fact pointed out
Even in our previous note, it would have been crazy and
It is inappropriate to call a strike at a time when the whole
Isola is facing considerable criticalities with consequent
inconvenience for citizens, tourists and businesses".
"Now - added Di Caterina - we hope that all the
associations and transport operators share our
position of maximum dialogue and collaboration with the institutions at the
in order to encourage discussion and receive answers and solutions
concrete measures with respect to those measures necessary for the whole sector,
such as incentives for intermodal maritime transport and, in the
specific, the rapid approval of the new Marebonus Regulation
which we are sure will arrive in a short time».