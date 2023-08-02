Adopted the Port Master Plan of the port of Marina di Carrara

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has unanimously approved
the adoption of the Port Master Plan of the port of Marina di Marina di
Carrara. "It is - it has emphasized the president of the AdSP,
Mario Sommariva - of a really important event. The current port
is no longer adapted to the new needs of the territory:
development of tourism and shipbuilding spread through travel
lift, reorganization of commercial areas and stable spaces for
large shipyards and for yachting. In other words, a development
harmonious balanced and sustainable. The port is not opposed to the
development of the economy based on bathing establishments but will be,
thanks to the use for nourishment of dredging sands,
a serious and reliable ally to strengthen, as a whole, the
seaside tourism and commercial traffic'.
The Management Committee has given a mandate to the Secretary-General
of the port authority to transmit today's resolution, together with
to the annexed documents constituting the adopted PRP, accompanied by
of the Environmental Report and the non-technical Summary, to the Municipality of
Carrara and the Tuscany Region, as well as the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport, for the opinion on the coherence of
as envisaged with the DPSS and the Superior Council of Works
Public for the opinion of competence.