Passenger arrivals in Sardinian ports and airports are growing
In the first seven months of 2023 in the harbour ports of call a rise of +7.2% on the previous year and +7.4% also on the pre-Covid year of 2019 has been recorded
Cagliari
August 3, 2023
The Councillors for Transport and Tourism of the Sardinia Region,
Antonio Moro and Gianni Chessa, have announced that in the first seven
months of this year the number of passengers arriving at ports
Sardinians has grown of +7.2% being landed in the four
port ports of Cagliari, Olbia, Golfo Aranci and Porto Torres
total of 1,446,630 people against 1,345,431 in the same period
of 2022. The data for the period January-July 2023, moreover,
represents an increase of +7.4% also compared to 1,346,729
passengers disembarked in the corresponding period of the year
pre-pandemic of 2019.
The assessors have specified that in the period from 1 to
30 July 2023 in the Sardinian ports the total passengers have been
1,098,087, compared to 961,560 in the same period of 2022 and
953,187 on the same days of 2019. In particular, in July of
this year in the port of Cagliari were registered 38,006
passengers with 20,107 arrivals and in July last year the total
of passengers had been 30,970 with 16,563 arrivals. In the port of
Olbia, in the month just ended the passengers were 756,156, with
411,581 arrivals, while in 2022 they were 674,701 with 370,484 arrivals. A
Golfo Aranci total passengers in July were
105,634 with 58,594 arrivals, while in the same period in Porto
Torres passengers were 198,282 with 113,001 arrivals. These
The last two airports recorded a slight decrease compared to
July 2022, by 30,000 and 40,000 passengers respectively, a drop
- they detected Moro and Chessa - amply compensated
the increase in traffic on the docks of Olbia and Cagliari,
as demonstrated by the total number of transits (1,098,087
against 961,560 in July 2022).
In addition, the numbers for July 2023 confirm the growth already
highlighted by the data of June 2023 in the four port ports of call
Sardinians, which recorded an increase in arrivals compared to
same period of 2022 and 2019: 671,477 landings against 569,224
of June 2022 and 616,911 of June 2019.
The two regional councilors have announced that it is growing
Airport traffic is also available: from January to July 2023 in the three
Sardinian Airports total traffic was 5,263,147
passengers, while in the same period of 2022 it stopped
to 4,822,850 and in 2019 to 4,941,211.
Overall, in the period January-July 2023 the only arrivals of
passengers in the three airports and four ports of Sardinia are
4,123,447 states against 3,812,118 in the same period of 2022 and
3,880,087 of January-July 2019.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher