In July, exports of cereals from Ukraine fell by a third

The association of Ukrainian agricultural producers UCAB has announced
whereas last month Ukraine managed to export only 3.7
million tons of agricultural products, 29% less than
in June. Specifying that with regard to the July 2023 data
It must be taken into account that not all products have had
the time to physically cross the border and a quantity
significant of goods is still awaiting departure,
The association has highlighted that however the data is
disappointing and is a consequence of the suspension from 18 July
the agreement on the "grain corridor" and
of low activity even before suspension
of the agreement that was signed a year ago by Russia, Ukraine and
Turkey under the auspices of the United Nations in order to allow the
Resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports despite
the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine
(
of 17
July
2023).
The UCAB specified that last month only 292 thousand tons
were exported through the corridor and that the
Russian bombing of river port infrastructure on the
Danube, which is still ongoing, has had a negative impact on
export volumes.
'The lack of the possibility of exporting
through seaports, the destruction of infrastructure
the seaports of the Odessa region and the river ports of the
Danube, the risks of continuing the ban on imports of
a range of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU's neighbouring countries
- the association has detected in a note - all this will have
a very negative effect on our future exports. We
Exporting products not when the world needs them, but
when we have the opportunity and at the same time burdened by
much higher logistics costs. That's why the
restoration of free navigation is so necessary
both for Ukraine and for the world."