Bridge or no bridge, the AdSP of the Strait proceeds with the strengthening to Villa San Giovanni of the port infrastructures for the ferrying

If the Authority of Harbour System of the Strait had to
necessarily begin to reckon on the impact that the
construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina will have
on the activity of the ports of Messina, Tremestieri, Milazzo,
Villa San Giovanni, Reggio Calabria and Saline managed by the institution, and in
particular on the flows of passengers and vehicles ferried between the
Sicilian and Calabrian shores
(
of 26
July
2023), however the AdSP considers it necessary to proceed
however, the strengthening of the moorings of the port of Villa San
Giovanni for the fast naval vehicles that land at the Calabrian port of call
transporting precisely these traffic flows, as well as to the
construction of the new maritime passenger station at the port of call
Calabrian port.
A new step in this direction has been taken with the
delivery, by the engineering company in charge of
elaborate, technical-economic feasibility studies
related to the design of the new passenger terminal of Villa
San Giovanni, the arrangement of the external areas and the
Upgrading of port docks to allow mooring
Contemporary and safe of four fast vehicles. The institution
Portuale recalled that the project is part of a more
extensive development and strengthening of the intermodal hub of
Villa San Giovanni, operated in synergy between Rete Ferroviaria
Italian and the Port Authority, and binds directly to the
project for the redevelopment and re-functionalization of the station
railway that will also make the railway system more
Welcoming for passengers.
The intervention of competence of the AdSP deals in particular
to give a new arrangement of the external areas of the new piers, to
construct a new building as a passenger terminal and
create shelters useful to protect pedestrian flows between
the railway station, the new passenger port terminal and the
adjacent embarkation areas of Caronte & Tourist ferries and
Bluferries. The new layout of the piers, on which falls the new
maritime station, has been designed in expansion
of the current quay called "slide 0" and
will ensure the availability of two docks for
mooring safely and in any weather condition
allowing you to abandon the current only operational berth,
made inside a pot already used by
railway ships, which - the harbour authority has specified - many
Critical issues poses to passengers especially with mobility
redoubt.
In the coming days the overall project for the modification of the
layout of the platform and for the new passenger terminal will be
the subject of a special Conference of Services which will allow
to acquire all the necessary opinions to start the next phase
tender for the executive design and construction of the works,
whose realization - according to estimates - will cost about 70
million euros "with funds - the AdSP has specified - that
Currently they are only partially available and that it is hoped, for
the strategic importance of the intervention, to be able to identify
quickly so as not to block the start of the races».