In the second quarter, China's seaports, with almost 2.8 billion tons of goods handled, set a new historical record
New peak maximum traffic of the container with 69,4 million teu (+5.4%)
Pechino
August 3, 2023
Last June, Chinese ports enlivened
a total of 1.44 billion tonnes of goods, a volume that
represents an increase of +8.5% on June 2022 and the new
Record for this month and the second largest flow
monthly traffic of all time being less than only 1.47
billion tons of cargo handled in May 2023. Such
Positioning of traffic handled in June 2023 also applies to
cargoes handled only from seaports which amounted to
930,9 million tons (+7.9%) and for the only past cargos
through the Chinese inland ports which totaled 512.1
million tons (+9.6%).
In June 2023 also the only traffic to and from abroad in ports
Chinese, with 429,7 million tons (+10.6%), constitutes the
New record for the month of June and the second in terms
Absolute. Same positioning for international traffic only
enlivened by seaports which stood at 386,4
million tons (+11.1%), while the 43,3 million tons
enlivened from inland ports, besides to mark an increase of +6.7%
on June 2022, constitute the fifteenth largest volume of
monthly traffic ever, far from the record of 47.2 million
tons recorded in June 2021.
As for the total containerized trade alone, last year
June was achieved the new historical record with a
Total pairs to 27,1 million teu (+5.0%), absolute record that is
this in relation to the volume enlivened by the inland ports which is
Result pairs to beyond 3,4 million teu (+9.3%), while the volume
enlivened from the marine ports, pairs to 23,7 million teu (+4.4%),
is the second largest quantity ever passed through
port ports of call being inferior only to the almost 24,0 million teu
Moved in January 2023.
With regard to national traffic only, the overall figure,
which is the third highest ever and the new record
For the month of June, it was 1.01 billion tons
(+7.7%), of which 544,5 million tons enlivened from the airports
marine harbours (+5.8%) and 468,7 million tons from ports
internal (+9.9%).
In the period April-June of this year the Chinese ports, with a
total of 4.33 billion tons handled, marked the
new quarterly historical record and an increase of +9.7% on
second quarter of 2022. The only traffic handled by the ports
Seafarers reached an all-time high of 2.78 billion
tons (+9.1%) and also the only volumes enlivened by the inland
port, pairs to 1,55 billion tons (+10.9%), constitute a
New historical record.
Even the only international freight traffic handled in the
second quarter of 2023, with a total of 1.28 billion
tons (+9.9%), represents the new quarterly historical record
which was achieved thanks to the higher volume of
always of international goods handled by seaports, which
it is piled to 1,15 billion tons (+10.3%), while
The inland port, with 131,4 million tons (+6.4%), have
Moved the fourth highest volume ever.
Even container traffic alone closed the second
This year's quarter with a new all-time high of 79.5 million
of teu (+6.0%), obtained thanks to the historical peak of 69,4 million
teu enlivened from marine ports (+5.4%) and thanks to the peak
Historical of almost 10.1 million teu passed in the inland port
(+10,4%).
New historical records also in the first six months of 2023, period
in which the Chinese ports have enlivened globally 8,19 billion
tons of goods, with a progression of +8.0% on the first
Half of last year, of which 5.33 billion tonnes of
cargos enlivened from marine ports (+7.3%) and 2,86 billion
enlivened by inland ports (+9.3%). Traffic alone
international amounted to 2.47 billion tons
(+8.9%), including 2,22 billion tons transited in ports
Maritime (+8.8%) and 252,9 million tons in inland ports
(+9,4%). Total containerized trade was equal
to 149,2 million teu (+4.8%), of which 130,9 million teu in the
marine ports (+4.2%) and 18,3 million teu in the inland port
(+9,7%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher