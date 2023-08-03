Filt Cgil expresses concern about the contents of the National Plan of the Sea

Filt Cgil expresses concern about the contents of the Plan
National Sea approved by the Interministerial Committee for
policies of the sea (CIPOM) under the chairmanship of Minister Nello
Musumeci. "We are very concerned - explains the union in a
note - what emerges from the National Plan of the Sea is with respect to the
lack of qualified interventions to improve quality
of maritime and port work and on the adaptation of nature
legal of the Port System Authorities'. 'The
role of regulatory body of the Authorities - specifies the Filt
Cgil - represents a nodal point on which the balance depends
of the port system, which is a regulated market'.
According to Filt Cgil, "nature must be maintained
legal of the AdSP as non-economic entities with special order
as they are subjects for the market and not for the market, and
Only in a position of impartiality can they continue to play
full the role of mediation and supervision'.