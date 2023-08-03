testata inforMARE
Cerca
03 August 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
21:30 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
LEGISLATION
Filt Cgil expresses concern about the contents of the National Plan of the Sea
Missing - explains the union - interventions to improve the quality of maritime and harbour work worries the adaptation of the legal nature of the AdSP
Roma
August 3, 2023
Filt Cgil expresses concern about the contents of the Plan National Sea approved by the Interministerial Committee for policies of the sea (CIPOM) under the chairmanship of Minister Nello Musumeci. "We are very concerned - explains the union in a note - what emerges from the National Plan of the Sea is with respect to the lack of qualified interventions to improve quality of maritime and port work and on the adaptation of nature legal of the Port System Authorities'. 'The role of regulatory body of the Authorities - specifies the Filt Cgil - represents a nodal point on which the balance depends of the port system, which is a regulated market'.

According to Filt Cgil, "nature must be maintained legal of the AdSP as non-economic entities with special order as they are subjects for the market and not for the market, and Only in a position of impartiality can they continue to play full the role of mediation and supervision'.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
In the first six months of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Palermo grew by 11.2%
Palermo
Increase of all volumes of loads
In the second quarter, China's seaports, with nearly 2.8 billion tons of cargo handling, marked a new historical record
PORTS
In the second quarter, China's seaports, with nearly 2.8 billion tons of cargo handling, marked a new historical record
Beijing
New maximum peak of container traffic with 69.4 million teu (+ 5.4%)
LOGISTICS
Falteri (Federlogistics) : The digitalization of logistics is a failure
Genoa
The interoperability of computer systems-denounces-remains a utopia
PORTS
Bridge or non-bridge, the AdSP of the Straits proceeds with the enhancement to Villa San Giovanni of the port infrastructure for the ferry
Messina
Expected cost, 70 million euros
In July, exports of cereals from Ukraine reduced by a third
TRADE
In July, exports of cereals from Ukraine reduced by a third
Kiev
On July 17, Russia decided not to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative
PORTS
Passenger arrivals at ports and airports in Sardas
Cagliari
In the first seven months of 2023, a rise of 7.2% percent in the previous year was recorded in the previous year and 7.4% percent on the pre-Covid year of 2019.
Meyer Werft has taken over the management of Wismar shipyard
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Werft has taken over the management of Wismar shipyard
Wismar
A cruise ship for Disney is being built in the plant.
Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean close a record second quarter confirming the completion of the post-Covid recovery
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean close a record second quarter confirming the completion of the post-Covid recovery
Miami
The increase in the number of passengers on ships has also been noticeable.
PORTS
Hapag-Lloyd carries out the acquisition of the port terminals of SAAM
Hamburg
The transaction was concluded today
COMPANIES
In the second quarter the revenues of the Textainer container charterer fell by -5.4%
Hamilton
Net profit fell by -32.6%
COMPANIES
Triton stores the second quarter with a -8.3% percent decline in revenue
Hamilton
In the first half of 2023, the decline was -6.5% percent.
Shipping traffic in the Strait of the Bosphorus in the second quarter
SHIPPING
Shipping traffic in the Strait of the Bosphorus in the second quarter
Ankara
Geopolitical tensions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict do not reduce naval flow
Agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain through Croatian river and seaports
PORTS
Agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain through Croatian river and seaports
Ukraine
Kuleba : We will work to identify the most efficient routes to these ports and to make the best of this opportunity
In the April-June quarter, ONE revenue fell by -58% percent.
SHIPPING
In the April-June quarter, ONE revenue fell by -58% percent.
Singapore
-4% drop in containerized loads carried by fleet
Drought forces to maintain fishing limits for crossing of Panama Canal
SHIPPING
Drought forces to maintain fishing limits for crossing of Panama Canal
Balboa
In the first quarter of 2023, naval traffic increased by 3.4%
The downturn in quarterly financial results of CMA CGM has been accentuated.
SHIPPING
The downturn in quarterly financial results of CMA CGM has been accentuated.
Marseille
In the April-June period, the volume of business fell by -36.9% percent. Stable the volumes of containers carried by the fleet
ACCIDENTS
The carrier car Fremantle Highway is still in prey to the flames
Utrecht
Authorities confirm that it can only be made up after the fire is extinguished.
PORTS
Strong reduction in Turkish port traffic with Italy in the second quarter
Ankara
The volumes of goods with Italian shales amounted to 10.3 million tonnes (-34.8%)
SHIPPING
In Singapore the first bunkerage of the first methanol container
Singapore
The operation took place during the inaugural voyage of the new ship of Maersk
Le Aziende informano
Interporto Padova, punta all'automazione e alla sostenibilità ambientale anche con il fotovoltaico
PORTS
MIT disbursements 14.7 million euros for port projects
Rome
Coverage of half of the expected investment value
TRUCKING
Uggery (FAI) : It's time to unlock infrastructure works for the Ligurian territory
Genoa
SHIPYARDS
In the first half of 2023, the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri grew by 40% percent.
Trieste
Folgier ; the three pillars of our business present all encouraging perspectives
COMPETITION
Antitrust investigation into whether the terminalists of the port of Naples have applied a tariff increase by violating competition rules
Rome
Introduced an "energy surcharge" to freight forwarders
Project to carry out new aprons in the industrial port of Porto Torres
PORTS
Project to carry out new aprons in the industrial port of Porto Torres
Cagliari
Okay of the Management Committee at the approx for mega yachts in Olbia
PORTS
With POT 2024-2026 the AdSP of the Straits begins to question itself about the impact of the bridge over the Strait
Messina
The three-year programming document was approved today by the Management Committee
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Norwegian Viva to Norwegian Cruise Line
Trieste
Agreement between the navalmechanical group and C.A.B.I. Cattaneo
SHIPPING
In the second quarter Global Ship Lease Revenue increased by 4.9%
London
The company is the owner of a fleet of 68 container carriers
LEGISLATION
Filt Cgil manifests concern about the contents of the National Sea Plan
Rome
"There is a lack of action to improve the quality of maritime and port work, which is worrying the adjustment of the legal nature of the AdSP," the union said.
LOGISTICS
Sanilog presents a multilingual video to the discovery of the integrative health fund
Rome
Lazzeri : About a third of our members were born outside Italy.
AVIATION
MSC acquires a majority stake in AlisCargo Airlines
Geneva / Milan
The goal is to obtain its entire social capital at the beginning of 2024
PORTS
Adopted the Port Regulator Plan of the Carrara Navy Port
The Spezia
Abstracts : The current port is no longer adequate to the new needs of the territory
TRUCKING
ALIS, well the lifting of the strike of self-transport in Sicily
Rome
Of Caterina : the approval of the new Marebonus Regulation we are certain will come in short time
COMPANIES
August Two, fine-tuned deals with financial creditors
Rome
Approved the new plan 2023-2026
COMPANIES
Merger of the German subsidiary of ALPI with the red\line logistics service
Lawn
The social reason Alpi Germany GmbH will be maintained
PORTS
In the United Kingdom, the European port services regulation will be repealed.
London
Ballantyne (BPA) : It's great news for the British maritime industry and a Brexit dividend
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SHIPYARDS
Horizon Naval Systems, contract for new OPVs of the Italian Navy
Trieste
Commits for the midlife modernization of the 'Horizon' class frigates
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Cargo Group optimizes its offer of logistics services in Italy
Vienna
Merger of the companies operating the logistics centers in Desio and San Stino of Livenza
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, DHL's revenue fell -16.4% percent.
Bonn
Particularly consistent with the decrease in the turnover of air and sea shipments
PORTS
Warriors : concern about the renunciation of MSC to acquire Terminal Darsena Toscana
Livorno
"I hope that the decision represents only a pause for reflection," he said.
COMPANIES
PSA Italy publishes its budget of Sustainability 2022
Genoa
Last year employment grew by 2.2%
INDUSTRY
South Korea's KSOE will become the largest shareholder of the compatribe STX Heavy Industries
Gyeonggi
The Company manufactures marine engines and equipment for the naval sector
ECONOMY
Musumeci : Italy has its own "National Sea Plan"
Rome
Mattioli (Confitarma) : It is an important piece along the way
PORTS
CSM Italia-Gate (MSC group) to waive acquisition of Terminal Darsena Toscana
Rome
Formal notice to the Supervisory Authority of Competition and Market
SHIPYARDS
T. Mariotti delivered the Seabourn Pursuit to Seabourn
Seattle / Genoa
Ceremony of the laying of the keel of the first military commits acquired by the Genoese company
LOGISTICS
In the April-June period, the revenues of the French logistics group STEF increased by 6.4%
Paris
Reduction of eventful volumes in Italy
LOGISTICS
DHL Group buys Turkish express delivery company MNG Kargo
Bonn / Istanbul
The Istanbul business daily carries out the delivery of about 600,000 parcels
SHIPYARDS
Three new Turkish shipyards on the European list of ship recycling plants
Brussels
Renewed permission for Italy's San Giorgio del Porto
PORTS
The Capitaneria in Porto di Livorno publishes the results of the sulphur tests contained in the fuel of ships in port
Livorno
SHIPYARDS
In 2022 the Spanish group Navantia tripled the value of new orders.
Madrid
Stable the turnover
COMPANIES
Downturn of Finnlines ' quarterly economic results
Helsinki
In the April-June period, revenues fell by -13%
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, container traffic in South Korean ports increased by 2.8%
Seoul
In Busan, 5.87 million teu (+ 3.5%) were handled.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Last year the revenues of the ZAI consortium-Interport Quadrant Europa grew by 16%
Verona
Operating profit in decline of -22%. Stable the volumes of rail traffic
PORTS
The MedGulf/MDGX service of CMA CGM and COSCO will include scals at Spezia
The Spezia
The first approx. at La Spezia Container Terminal will take place on August 6
PORTS
Port of Livorno, competition for the carrying out of dredging works worth 6.8 million
Livorno
Expected removal of 195mila cubic meters of sediment
PORTS
Entrusted the maintenance work of the seabeds of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The programme of interventions will take three years
SHIPPING
Meeting of Assshipowners with a Delegation of the EU Parliament on the topics of short sea shipping
Ischia
Bazargan : to take into account the specificities of the islands and their maritime links
PORTS
FHP Holding Port expects increased traffic in Carrara thanks to an agreement with Tenaris
Carrara
Pipes and rods destined for the American market will be embarked
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
MEETINGS
Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents
Genoa
It will be held today afternoon at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Grenzüberschreitende Abfallverbringung: Die italienische Strecke
(EU-Recycling)
El Ejecutivo aprobó decreto de desmonopolización de venta de combustibles en puertos
(ámbito.com)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
Positive the financial and business results of Konecranes in the second quarter
INDUSTRY
Positive the financial and business results of Konecranes in the second quarter
Hyvinkää
The value of the orderbook has marked a new record
SHIPPING
US equip itself with a fleet of product tankers ready to intervene in the event of war or national emergency
Washington
Already enrolled nine of the ten ships required
LOGISTICS
Freight forwarders report that road sites do not take into account the needs of the port.
The Spezia
Laghezza : The idea of realizing a buffer area in Santo Stefano must be relaunched.
PORTS
To the Spezia renewed the voluntary agreement to reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships
The Spezia
Provides for the use of sulphur fuels of not more than 0.10% per cent at berth, in the process of maneuvering and approaching the port
PORTS
New funds to improve logistics efficiency and reduce the environmental impact in the port of Vure Ligure
Genoa
Fund lost 9.5 million euros in fund from Ministry of Agriculture
PORTS
From MIT over eight million euros for interventions in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Funded eight projects proposed by the Port Authority
COMPANIES
The law firm Morri Rossetti extends its expertise to the infrastructure and transport sector
Milan
SHIPPING
MSC changes the rotation of the Levant Express line
Geneva
In the northbound relationship the port of Naples will replace that of Gioia Tauro
PORTS
In June, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by 50.2% percent.
Taranto
In the first six months of 2023, a decline of -8.2%
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Japan's Nabtesco engineering group buys Greek DeepSea
Tokyo
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile