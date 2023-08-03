Sanilog presents a multilingual video to discover the supplementary health fund

Sanilog, the supplementary fund of the National Health Service
for employees in the logistics, freight transport and
expedition, has made a multilingual informative video, in
Italian, English, Romanian, Spanish and Arabic, to make known to
all persons entitled to the benefits and benefits contained in the
Health plan. The video, available on the website sanilog.info
and on the channel
official YouTube
of the fund, guides subscribers and subscribers of
Sanilog discovers the opportunities offered by the fund for
prevention and health care through performance
provided by UniSalute (generic and welfare nature) and by AIG -
Odontonetwork (dental).
"About a third of our members - specified the
president of Sanilog, Piero Lazzeri, explaining the decision of
realize the initiative - was born outside Italy. For
This is why we wanted to make an informative video
multilingual to help facilitate knowledge of a fund
which, I would like to remind you, is a right for staff
employee of the logistics, freight transport and shipping sector and a
Full burden of the employer'.