In the second trimester the revenues of Global Ship Lease are increased of +4.9%

The container ship charterer Global Ship Lease (GSL)
closed the second quarter of this year with revenues of 162.1
million dollars, with an increment of +4.9% on the same period
of 2022. Operating profit amounted to € 85.1 million
(+1.8%) and profit clearly to 77,8 million dollars (+39.5%). 'In the
second quarter, despite rental rates prevailing on the
market and ship values are normalizing - has
commented the executive chairman of GSL, George Youroukos - GSL has
continued to benefit from our strong contractual coverage
at attractive rates. On the market the rental activity is
remained modest by historical standards, with a capacity
limited available outside the feeder segment and a capacity
unused at the end of the quarter which is around 1%».
Global Ship Lease has closed the first half of 2023 with
Revenues pairs to 321,4 million dollars, in increase of +4.3% on the
first half of last year. Operating profit is
State of 170.2 million (+1.7%) and net profit of 152.4 million
(+21,0%).
As of June 30, the fleet of GSL, which the company
charters to leading world maritime carriers, was composed of 68
container ships for a total hold capacity of
375 thousand teu.