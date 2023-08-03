In the first six months of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the port of Palermo has grown of +11.2%

In the first semester of 2023 the traffic of the goods in the port of
Palermo is increased of +11.2% having been pairs to 4.20
million tonnes compared to 3.78 million in the first half
of last year. Disembarkation cargoes alone amounted to 2.52
million tons (+5.0%) and those to boarding to 1,68 million
tons (+21.9%). The total number of miscellaneous goods was
3,91 million tons (+10.3%), including 3,84 million
tons of rolling stock (+10.2%) and 77 thousand tons of goods in
container (+11.7%). Liquid bulk amounted to 204 thousand
tons (+11.1%), of which 200 thousand tons of products
refined petroleum (+8.9%), while solid bulk has
totaled 82 thousand tons (+83.6%).
In the passenger sector, ferry traffic has
enlivened 532 thousand people (+27.7%), while the crocieristi are
States 366 thousand (+102.0%), of which 58 thousand to disembarkation/boarding (+118.7%)
and 308 thousand in transit (+99.1%).
With regard to the other ports managed by the
Port System of the Sea of Western Sicily, in the first half
of 2023 the port of Termini Imerese has enlivened 673 thousand
tons (- 3.4%), the port of Trapani 308 thousand tons (+20.8%)
and that of Porto Empedocle 214 thousand tons (- 31.0%).