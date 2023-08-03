Fincantieri has delivered the new Norwegian Viva cruise ship to Norwegian Cruise Line

Today in the Marghera shipyard of Fincantieri it is
carried out the ceremony of delivery of Norwegian Viva
, the
Second of six new generation cruise ships of the new
"Prima" class for Norwegian Cruise Line
(NCL). Norwegian Prima
has a gross tonnage of 143,500
tons of gross tonnage, is almost 300 meters long
length and a capacity of about 3,100 passengers. The
Deliveries of the other sister units are planned until
2028.
In addition to NCL, they are part of the Norwegian Cruise Line group
Holdings the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, for which Fincantieri
will deliver this year to Ancona a third cruise ship of
luxury, Seven Seas Grandeur, which will follow Seven Seas
Explorer (2016) and Seven Seas Splendor (2020), and Oceania
Cruises, for which the group delivered Vista, the first of
two new generation ships of the "Allura" class, with
the second to be delivered in 2025.
Meanwhile, Fincantieri and C.A.B.I. Cattaneo, a national company
leader in the design, development and supply of underwater equipment
for the Special Forces of the Navy, they signed a
Memorandum of Understanding for the evaluation of cooperation
commercial and industrial in the field of underwater vehicles and
relative integration with larger units. The agreement, which may
follow a further collaboration agreement to be finalized within
the year, will allow to integrate underwater vehicles on the units
surface and underwater by Fincantieri, improving, thanks to
this new synergy, the offers that can be formulated in the
global reference markets. In particular, it is expected that
design, construction, set-up and set to work
of the major units, will be edited by Fincantieri, which
will be design authority, while CABI will play the
same role with reference to underwater vehicles.