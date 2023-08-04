Fondo Italiano d'Investimento will acquire up to 33% of RINA's share capital

After the exit at the beginning of the year from the capital of RINA Spa of Naus
Spa, special purpose vehicle jointly owned by VEI funds
Capital and NB Renaissance which owned 27% of the capital, the
Italian classification and certification society takes a
board Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR, a fund established in 2010 on
initiative of the Ministry of Economy and Finance with the aim of
to support the competitiveness of the industrial system
Italian and participated by CDP Equity, Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit,
ENPAM Foundation, ENPAIA Foundation, ABI, Banco BPM and BPER Banca.
Registro Italiano Navale, the private non-profit organization that
holds 70% of the capital of RINA, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento and
RINA Spa have in fact signed an agreement aimed at
the entry into the capital of the fund whose closing is expected
next autumn and provides for its completion an injection of
Capital up to €180 million in the form of equity for a
distribution of the quotas that will see the Italian Naval Register
keep the majority, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento and others
co-investors take over a minority stake of up to 33% and the
company management participate in the capital with 2.5%.
The parties specified that "the entry of Fund
Italian in the capital of the multinational based in Genoa is
aimed at further supporting growth, for
organic and inorganic path, and to the internationalization of the group.
RINA S.p.A. in the last twenty years has developed and
diversified significantly worldwide always affirming
plus its own brand in the reference sectors of the
engineering consulting and testing, inspection &
Certification (TIC)'.
Recalling that it closed 2022 with pro-forma revenues of over
700 million euros, RINA has announced that "2023 is
confirming the expected growth targets of almost 800 million
of euros'.
RINA Spa has been supported in this agreement by Lazard
as financial advisor, by Banca Akros as
co-financial advisor, PwC (financial due diligence) and
Linklaters and Studio Legale Gattai, Minoli, Partners as
of legal advisor. Fondo Italiano d'Investimento was
supported in the operation by BCG (business due diligence), Legance
(legal due diligence), New Deal Advisors (financial due diligence),
Kpmg (tax due diligence), ERM (ESG due diligence), Marsh (Insurance
due diligence) and E&Y Parthenon (tech due diligence).