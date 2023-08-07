A tugboat sank in the Suez Canal after a collision with a VLGC

On Saturday, a new
accident that, despite the sinking of one of the two vessels
involved, did not cause the blockade of ship traffic if not
delaying the transit of ships bound for the
Mediterranean. While in the Ballah bypass, one of two sections
of the channel where the transit can take place simultaneously
in both directions, the tugboat Fahd
is
collided with liquefied petroleum gas vessel
Chinagas Legend
, of 49 thousand gross tons, which makes
head of the Chinese group China Gas Holdings of Hong Kong, which was
crossing the canal from Singapore to the
USA. The tugboat, 34 meters long and 9.6 meters wide and part of the
fleet of the Suez Canal Authority, sank following
of the impact resting on the seabed at a depth of 24 meters and
Six of the seven seafarers on board were rescued, while
A seventh crew member reported missing.
lifeless recovered status. The VLGC Chinagas Legend
, long
230 meters and 36.6 meters wide, continued navigation to stop at
Port Said pending damage assessment.