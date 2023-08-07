Integration of the activities of ADVANT Nctm and Studio Legale Berlingieri in the field of maritime law

The law firms ADVANT Nctm and Studio Legale Berlingieri have
announced the integration of the respective activities for
strengthen and consolidate leadership in the field of law
maritime. «By joining the Berlingieri Law Firm in their
historic and prestigious Genoese headquarters in Via Roma 10 - he explained
Paolo Montironi, senior partner of ADVANT Nctm referring to the
Genoa offices of Studio Legale Berlingieri - our Firm
expands its skills and resources in the Italian capital
shipping, which has always been a symbol and reference point for science, and
of maritime culture, thus offering our customers
the experience of an even wider team of professionals».
"We are - said Giorgio Berlingieri, senior partner
of the Berlingieri Law Firm - particularly pleased with
This integration as it allows us to face the challenges
of the profession in step with technological evolution and
globalization, allowing further developments in the wake of the
tradition and experience that has always distinguished us. The
ADVANT Nctm's decision to open an office in Genoa is a
confirmation of the newfound attractiveness of the city and
of its resources, for some years at the center of a policy
expansive that is giving the first important fruits».
The two partners highlighted that the integration of the two studies
will be a point of reference in maritime law,
significantly strengthening each other's competences in this
sector as well as in matters ancillary to it,
including insurance and financial ones related to shipping.
ADVANT Nctm is the Italian studio of ADVANT, association
of European law firms founded in 2021 with ADVANT Altana (in
France) and ADVANT Beiten (in Germany). ADVANT is present in
six jurisdictions (France, Germany, Italy, China, Russia and the United Kingdom
United) with 15 locations and over 600 professionals. The Law Firm
Berlingieri, founded in 1882, offers advice in every aspect of the
maritime law, transport, international trade and
commercial and corporate law, insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings
insolvency, recognition of judgments and arbitration awards
foreigners, and has particular specialization in the field of
seizures of ships and forced dispossession, cases for
marine accidents, ship financing, sale,
shipbuilding and pleasure boating.