Financing to Permare to build a shipyard in the Navicelli canal

The Sanremo shipyard Permare has received from UniCredit
a loan of 2.3 million euro, assisted by the Guarantee
SACE's SupportItalia, aimed at the purchase of land in
Tuscany. The loan, which has a duration of eight years, is
Intended to support the investment plan of the Sanremo Group
for the construction of a production site in Tuscany, a new
Shipyard designed with the most innovative solutions of
environmental sustainability. In particular, the financing
It enjoys a benefit on the initial rate related to two parameters:
implementation of actions to reduce CO2 emissions and
the drafting of the sustainability report. Guarantee
SupportItalia is the extraordinary tool of the SACE group
provided for by the "Aid" decree to support the needs
of liquidity and investments of Italian companies impacted
from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
"Thanks to UniCredit and SACE - explained Barbara Amerio,
CEO of Permare - we have perfected in time
Record an extraordinary finance operation that will allow
in Permare to have a new home in an industrial area in full
expansion like that of the Navicelli canal where we have planned a
State-of-the-art commercial real estate investment for production
and maintenance of large Italian ships. The Amerio family is
extremely satisfied with this long-term fruitful cooperation
term that allows us to grow organically with partners of
value'.