Half-year turnover up +14% for Bureau Veritas Italia

Bureau Veritas Italia, the company wholly owned by
French classification and certification society Bureau
Veritas, has announced that it has archived the first half of
this year with an increase in turnover of more than +14%
compared to the corresponding period of 2022 thanks to the contribution of
all major business sectors. Especially
the company specified that if the projects financed by the PNRR in the
Construction and infrastructure sector saw a jump in
historical forward (+43% compared to the first six months of 2022), growth
Cybersecurity services have also marked substantial, thanks to
a strong demand in constant increase from the big ones
Customers. In addition, the climate emergency fuels the push on
services related to water management and prevention of
hydrogeological instability and precisely in the sustainability area
social and environmental - characterized by widespread growth -
Records a surge in certification requests in the field
gender equality and carbon footprint. Bureau Veritas Italia has
specified that it does not slow down even the push of recent years on
renewable energy, with a particular focus on related projects
green hydrogen and electric mobility (+22%). Even though
concerns traditional services, the company reported a
Important growth in certifications on medical devices, on
organic (both in food and cosmetics), and in general
in the industrial sector, with an interesting increase in
maintenance engineering (+15%).
Bureau Veritas Italia has announced that it has proceeded in the first
half of 2023 to hires equal to more than 10% of its
organic.