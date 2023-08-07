Carbox (Tarros Group) opens an office in Egypt

After its entry into the Moroccan market, Carbox, the company
of the Tarros group, which operates container transport services for
road and rail, has expanded its range of action
to Egypt. Carbox Egypt was established, a new
company based in the port of Alexandria in Egypt. "I'm
enthusiastic to announce - said Silvano Maggi, managing
director of Carbox - that our dream took shape becoming
reality. It's time to start working on
Alexandria with Carbox Egypt. I thank once again our
Egyptian partners and colleagues, Mr. Hany Abdel Rashid and Mr. Haitham
Rashid, and the CarBox Italia team for operational and technical support
and strategic offered».