Danaos Corporation's quarterly revenues fell slightly

Danaos Corporation, a Cypriot company owning a
fleet of 68 container ships of total hold capacity
pairs to 424 thousand teu that are rented at different
Shipping companies, closed the second quarter of this year
with revenues of $241.5 million, down - the first
after 12 consecutive quarters of growth - -3.8% on the period
April-June 2022. To record a decline after a period
Equally prolonged increase was profit
operating which amounted to 147.6 million dollars. The profit
net was 147.0 million compared to 8.2 million
dollars in the second quarter of last year.
Highlighting that in the second quarter of 2023
Verified a stagnation of the world economies that has led to a
gradual weakening of the container market, the administrator
delegate of the Limassol company, John Coustas, pointed out that
Danaos "earned nearly $500 million in the quarter."
of new rental contracts. At the end of the quarter - has
specified - our overall portfolio of rentals is
increased to $2.5 billion and coverage from
contracted rentals is currently 99% for 2023 and
by 86% for 2024'. Remembering that society is
introducing measures to decarbonise emissions from
ships of the fleet, including the installation on about 20 ships of new
propellers and equipment for saving fuel consumption, and
painting the hulls with low hydrodynamic friction paints,
Coustas also recalled that Danaos is executing orders for
the purchase of ten more vessels with a total capacity of approximately
75 thousand teu and that six of these portacontenitori are already
have been hired for multi-year periods from the date of
their delivery in 2024.
Danaos is also present in the bulk carrier sector
through the recent stake in the US
Eagle Bulk Shipping, of which it is a reference shareholder
holding 16.7% of the share capital. Eagle has a fleet of 52
bulk carriers with a capacity of 3.2 million tonnes of
deadweight. "We believe - said Coustas referring to
This business segment - that the fundamentals for a long time
term of the solid bulk market are very positive. In
In particular, the order book is at historically high levels
low and supply growth is expected in the coming years
of the fleet will decrease significantly in a context
of demand recovering. In the short term, market sentiment
It's not that promising, but we've nevertheless been in
able to make investments at attractive prices'.
However, the investment in Eagle Bulk made in recent years
months has already given a disappointment to Danaos: at least so
The Cypriot company interpreted the repurchase of the stake
of Oaktree Capital in Eagle, equal to 28% of the capital, transaction
nefarious according to Danaos and realized - highlighted the company
of Limassol - with a premium of almost 35% compared to prices
45-day averages of Eagle stock. In this regard, Danaos
asked the Board of Directors of the
Eagle, specifying that "these transactions, which have been
made by the board of Eagle, radically alter our
perception of Eagle's corporate governance".
In the entire first half of 2023, Danaos recorded
revenues pairs to 485,0 million dollars, in increase of +0.9% on the
first half of last year, an operating profit of 302.1
million (+1.8%) and a profit clearly of 293,2 million dollars
(-13,7%).