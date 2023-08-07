Explosion in the grain silos of the Turkish port of Derince
The accident resulted in the injury of 12 people
Ankara
August 7, 2023
This afternoon in the grain silos of the Turkish port of Derince
an explosion occurred that damaged 13 silos and
caused the injury of 12 employees, as announced by Turkish
Grain Board (TMO), the Turkish market regulatory agency
agricultural which manages the Derince plant. TMO specified that
It is believed that the explosion may have been caused by the
dust compression and that the cause of the accident will be
however, clarified following a thorough technical investigation.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher