92 kilos of cocaine seized in the port of Vado Ligure

In the port area of Vado Ligure the financiers of the Command
Provincial Savona and the officials of the Excise Agency, Customs
and Monopoli/Ufficio delle Dogane di Savona seized a
large amount of cocaine. The amazing, consisting of 80
loaves for a total weight of about 92 kilos, was stored
in the engine compartments of a refrigerated container disembarked from a ship. The box
reefer, from Ecuador and containing bananas, was
identified during the ordinary monitoring of trade flows
seafarers aimed in particular at transnational shipments of
goods from geographical areas considered "at risk".
The seizure follows a similar operation that a few days ago
had led to the discovery of another 50 packets of cocaine, for a
total weight of about 62 kilos, also hidden in the compartments
refrigeration engine of a container unloaded from a ship
from Ecuador.
The Guardia di Finanza has specified that the two huge matches
of drugs, if placed on the retail market, would have yielded
Estimated revenues of about ten million euros.
Since the beginning of this year the amount of narcotic
seized in the ports of the province of Savona amounts to about
1,800 kilograms.