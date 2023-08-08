Mitsui & Co. sells Mitsui Rail Capital Europe to Beacon Rail
The Dutch company has a fleet of 222 electric locomotives
Tokyo/Londra
August 8, 2023
The Japanese group Mitsui & Co. has sold the entire
capital of Mitsui Rail Capital Europe (MRCE), a company
Dutch operating in the segment of locomotive rental in
Europe, to the Luxembourg Beacon Rail, also active in the
rolling stock rental sector. The final agreement for the
transfer of ownership was signed yesterday and
It is expected that the transaction will be completed by
first quarter of next year.
MRCE, which was founded in 2004, has a fleet of 222
electric locomotives and also offers maintenance services,
training and logistical support. The Beacon Rail fleet is
consisting of 507 locomotives, 1,200 railway wagons and 572 wagons
passengers that charters in 18 countries.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher