Slight decline in six-monthly freight traffic in Moroccan ports

In the first half of this year the ports of Morocco have
Handled 100.9 million tons of goods, with a decrease
-0.4% of the 101,3 million tons in the first half
of 2022. The slight reduction was generated by the
contraction of national traffic which amounted to 53.8
million tons (- 5.8%) while the traffic of transhipment is
Grown of +6.6% going up to 47,1 million tons. The only
import traffic totaled 32.3 million tons
(- 8.0%) and that of export 16,8 million tons (- 3.5%),
while the volume of cabotage traffic stood at
3,8 million tons (+6.7%).
The Ministry of Installations and Water of Rabat has announced
whereas in the first six months of 2023 traffic increased
container (4,8 million teu, +6.9%), of petroleum coke (0.6
million tonnes, +57.4%), of rolling stock ( 280,745 units,
+2.0%) and new vehicles (321,267 units, +15.8%), while
Traffic in imported hydrocarbons decreased
(5.7 million tons, -3.4%), cereals (4.2 million
tonnes, -13.9%) , coal (5.1 million tonnes, -13.7%) and
phosphates and related products (11 million tonnes, -24.6%).
In the first half of this year passenger traffic
was 1.4 million people (+128.5%).