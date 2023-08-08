In July Evergreen's revenues are decreased by -62.7%

Exhausted towards the end of 2022 the rapid and drastic decline in
revenues following the phase of strong increase coinciding with the
greater impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on world economies
and the consequent increase in the value of maritime freight, the evolution
of the turnover of the container shipping company
Evergreen Marine Corporation seems to have realigned itself with the trend of
More moderate growth recorded in 2019, before the crisis
health, and in the first months of the following year when still
The impact of the coronavirus emergency on the turnover of the
Taiwanese company was less pronounced.
This new development seems to be confirmed also by the revenue figure
totaled by Evergreen in July 2023 which amounted to 24.4
billion Taiwan dollars (US$738 million), figure
which represents a decrease of -62.7% compared to July 2022
as well as a reduction of -48.9% on July 2021, while
is up +37.1% on July 2020 but also +39.3%
on July 2019.
In the first seven months of 2023, revenues amounted to
total to 157.6 billion Taiwan dollars, with declines
-61.4% and -33.2% respectively on the corresponding periods of
2022 and 2021 and with increments of +50.9% and +43.8% on the periods
January-July 2020 and 2019.