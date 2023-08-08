testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
In July Evergreen's revenues are decreased by -62.7%
In the first seven months of 2023 the decrease was -61.4%
Taipei
August 8, 2023
Exhausted towards the end of 2022 the rapid and drastic decline in revenues following the phase of strong increase coinciding with the greater impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on world economies and the consequent increase in the value of maritime freight, the evolution of the turnover of the container shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation seems to have realigned itself with the trend of More moderate growth recorded in 2019, before the crisis health, and in the first months of the following year when still The impact of the coronavirus emergency on the turnover of the Taiwanese company was less pronounced.

This new development seems to be confirmed also by the revenue figure totaled by Evergreen in July 2023 which amounted to 24.4 billion Taiwan dollars (US$738 million), figure which represents a decrease of -62.7% compared to July 2022 as well as a reduction of -48.9% on July 2021, while is up +37.1% on July 2020 but also +39.3% on July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2023, revenues amounted to total to 157.6 billion Taiwan dollars, with declines -61.4% and -33.2% respectively on the corresponding periods of 2022 and 2021 and with increments of +50.9% and +43.8% on the periods January-July 2020 and 2019.
FROM THE HOME PAGE
In the second quarter, the goods handled by combined transport in Europe fell by -14.4% percent.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In the second quarter, the goods handled by combined transport in Europe fell by -14.4% percent.
Brussels
Schultze (UIRR) : necessary measures to support the sector
PORTS
Slight downturn in semi-annual traffic of goods in Moroccan ports
Rabat
The containers were equal to 4.8 million teu (+ 6.9%)
SHIPPING
In July, Evergreen's revenues fell by -62.7% percent.
Taipei
In the first seven months of 2023, the decline was -61.4% percent.
Seized 92 kilos of cocaine in the port of Ligure
NEWS
Seized 92 kilos of cocaine in the port of Ligure
Savona
A few days ago, a load of 62 kilos of astonishing was blocked.
Slight decline in quarterly revenue of Danaos Corporation
SHIPPING
Slight decline in quarterly revenue of Danaos Corporation
Athens
The company is seeking clarification from the CDA of the investee Eagle Bulk on the purchase of the Oaktree Capital stake.
SHIPYARDS
Damen is ready to leave the Romanian shipyard in Mangalia
Mangalia
The Dutch firm complains of non-compliance by the public partner and the change in the legal framework determined by a new law
A tugboat sank into the Suez canal after a collision with a VLGC
ACCIDENTS
A tugboat sank into the Suez canal after a collision with a VLGC
Ismailia
One of the seven crew members died
Greek Antitrut approves merger plan for incorporation of Anek into Attica Holdings
SHIPPING
Greek Antitrut approves merger plan for incorporation of Anek into Attica Holdings
Athens
Awaited the benestate of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission
In the second quarter of 2023 the Suez Canal was crossed by a record number of ships
SHIPPING
In the second quarter of 2023 the Suez Canal was crossed by a record number of ships
The Cairo
The increase in tanker transits continues to be supported. In strong growth, the revenues generated by maritime traffic also grow
In the second quarter, Maersk Group revenues fell by -40% percent.
SHIPPING
In the second quarter, Maersk Group revenues fell by -40% percent.
Copenhagen
In the container segment alone, the decline was -51.7% percent. Reduction of -17.2% of operating costs
PORTS
In the first six months of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Palermo grew by 11.2%
Palermo
Increase of all volumes of loads
Le Aziende informano
Interporto Padova, punta all'automazione e alla sostenibilità ambientale anche con il fotovoltaico
In the second quarter, China's seaports, with nearly 2.8 billion tons of cargo handling, marked a new historical record
PORTS
In the second quarter, China's seaports, with nearly 2.8 billion tons of cargo handling, marked a new historical record
Beijing
New maximum peak of container traffic with 69.4 million teu (+ 5.4%)
LOGISTICS
Falteri (Federlogistics) : The digitalization of logistics is a failure
Genoa
The interoperability of computer systems-denounces-remains a utopia
PORTS
Bridge or non-bridge, the AdSP of the Straits proceeds with the enhancement to Villa San Giovanni of the port infrastructure for the ferry
Messina
Expected cost, 70 million euros
In July, exports of cereals from Ukraine reduced by a third
TRADE
In July, exports of cereals from Ukraine reduced by a third
Kiev
On July 17, Russia decided not to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative
PORTS
Passenger arrivals at ports and airports in Sardas
Cagliari
In the first seven months of 2023, a rise of 7.2% percent in the previous year was recorded in the previous year and 7.4% percent on the pre-Covid year of 2019.
Meyer Werft has taken over the management of Wismar shipyard
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Werft has taken over the management of Wismar shipyard
Wismar
A cruise ship for Disney is being built in the plant.
Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean close a record second quarter confirming the completion of the post-Covid recovery
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean close a record second quarter confirming the completion of the post-Covid recovery
Miami
The increase in the number of passengers on ships has also been noticeable.
PORTS
Hapag-Lloyd carries out the acquisition of the port terminals of SAAM
Hamburg
The transaction was concluded today
COMPANIES
In the second quarter the revenues of the Textainer container charterer fell by -5.4%
Hamilton
Net profit fell by -32.6%
COMPANIES
Triton stores the second quarter with a -8.3% percent decline in revenue
Hamilton
In the first half of 2023, the decline was -6.5% percent.
Shipping traffic in the Strait of the Bosphorus in the second quarter
SHIPPING
Shipping traffic in the Strait of the Bosphorus in the second quarter
Ankara
Geopolitical tensions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict do not reduce naval flow
Agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain through Croatian river and seaports
PORTS
Agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain through Croatian river and seaports
Ukraine
Kuleba : We will work to identify the most efficient routes to these ports and to make the best of this opportunity
RIVER TRANSPORT
In the first six months of this year, traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine grew by 19.1% percent.
The increase is addebatable entirely to the increase in imports of mineral oils
ASSOCIATIONS
The association of Panamanian shipowners has joined the ICS
London
The Central American organization was founded in 2020
PORTS
The first 24,000-teu container port to arrive in Genoa is expected to be approved in the airport in the capital.
Genoa
It will be between Friday and Saturday next to the PSA Genova Pra terminal.
Mitsui & Co. gives up the Mitsui Rail Capital Europe to Beacon Rail
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mitsui & Co. gives up the Mitsui Rail Capital Europe to Beacon Rail
Tokyo / London
The Dutch company has a fleet of 222 electric locomotives
Explosion in the granular silos of the Turkish port of Derince
ACCIDENTS
Explosion in the granular silos of the Turkish port of Derince
Ankara
The incident left 12 people injured.
COMPANIES
Carbox (Tarros group) opens a venue in Egypt
The Spezia
It is based in Alexandria
YACHTING
Funding to Persea to build a nautical yard in the Navicelli Channel
We will heal
It was disbursed by UniCredit with the assistance of SACE's SupportItaly Warranty
COMPANIES
Semester turnover in growth of 14% per Bureau Veritas Italia
Milan
New hires equal to more than 10% of organic
COMPANIES
Integration of the activities of ADVANT Nctm and Studio Legale Berlingieri in the field of maritime law
Integration of the activities of ADVANT Nctm and Studio Legale Berlingieri in the field of maritime law
Genoa / Milan
Strengthening the mutual skills in this area
COMPANIES
Italian Capital Fund will acquire up to 33% percent of RINA's capital
Genoa / Milan
Prelife an injection of capital up to 180 million euros in the form of equity
PORTS
Assiterminal presents to the TAR its own reasons against the increase in the concessional canons
Genoa
Ferrari : MPs clash with the times, the context and the needs of terminalist companies.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Norwegian Viva to Norwegian Cruise Line
Trieste
Agreement between the navalmechanical group and C.A.B.I. Cattaneo
SHIPPING
In the second quarter Global Ship Lease Revenue increased by 4.9%
London
The company is the owner of a fleet of 68 container carriers
MEETINGS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
MEETINGS
Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents
Genoa
It will be held today afternoon at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
PRESS REVIEW
Grenzüberschreitende Abfallverbringung: Die italienische Strecke
(EU-Recycling)
El Ejecutivo aprobó decreto de desmonopolización de venta de combustibles en puertos
(ámbito.com)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
SHIPYARDS
Horizon Naval Systems, contract for new OPVs of the Italian Navy
Trieste
Commits for the midlife modernization of the 'Horizon' class frigates
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Cargo Group optimizes its offer of logistics services in Italy
Vienna
Merger of the companies operating the logistics centers in Desio and San Stino of Livenza
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, DHL's revenue fell -16.4% percent.
Bonn
Particularly consistent with the decrease in the turnover of air and sea shipments
PORTS
Warriors : concern about the renunciation of MSC to acquire Terminal Darsena Toscana
Livorno
"I hope that the decision represents only a pause for reflection," he said.
COMPANIES
PSA Italy publishes its budget of Sustainability 2022
Genoa
Last year employment grew by 2.2%
INDUSTRY
South Korea's KSOE will become the largest shareholder of the compatribe STX Heavy Industries
Gyeonggi
The Company manufactures marine engines and equipment for the naval sector
ECONOMY
Musumeci : Italy has its own "National Sea Plan"
Rome
Mattioli (Confitarma) : It is an important piece along the way
PORTS
CSM Italia-Gate (MSC group) to waive acquisition of Terminal Darsena Toscana
Rome
Formal notice to the Supervisory Authority of Competition and Market
SHIPYARDS
T. Mariotti delivered the Seabourn Pursuit to Seabourn
Seattle / Genoa
Ceremony of the laying of the keel of the first military commits acquired by the Genoese company
LOGISTICS
In the April-June period, the revenues of the French logistics group STEF increased by 6.4%
Paris
Reduction of eventful volumes in Italy
LOGISTICS
DHL Group buys Turkish express delivery company MNG Kargo
Bonn / Istanbul
The Istanbul business daily carries out the delivery of about 600,000 parcels
SHIPYARDS
Three new Turkish shipyards on the European list of ship recycling plants
Brussels
Renewed permission for Italy's San Giorgio del Porto
PORTS
The Capitaneria in Porto di Livorno publishes the results of the sulphur tests contained in the fuel of ships in port
Livorno
SHIPYARDS
In 2022 the Spanish group Navantia tripled the value of new orders.
Madrid
Stable the turnover
COMPANIES
Downturn of Finnlines ' quarterly economic results
Helsinki
In the April-June period, revenues fell by -13%
