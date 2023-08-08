The Panamanian Shipowners' Association has joined the ICS

The Asociación de Armadores Panameños (ARPA),
Association established in 2020 and formed by shipowners and operators
of vessels the majority of which is held by
Panamanian subjects, has joined the shipowning organization
International Chamber of Shipping (ICS). "This
- commented the director general of ARPA, Jose Digeronimo - is
A big step for the Panamanian Shipowners' Association and
entry into the International Chamber of Shipping will contribute
to ensure that Panama's maritime industry continues to
grow sustainably. We believe that this accession will open
channels of communication between shipowners and member associations
in a nation that holds one of the largest shipping registers
and important of the world, and this will also benefit
of shipowners all over the world'.