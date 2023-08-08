In the first six months of this year the traffic in the Swiss ports on the Rhine has grown of +19.1%
The increase is entirely attributable to the increase in imports of mineral oils
August 8, 2023
Swiss ports on the Rhine River in the first half of 2023
They handled 2.75 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +19.1% on the first half of last which is
was entirely generated by the significant increase of +93.6% of
imports of petroleum products totalled 1.46
million tons. All other categories are decreasing
merchandise including container loads that in the first six months
of this year they have been pairs to over 59 thousand teu (- 17.7%).
In the second quarter of 2023 alone, total traffic is
state of 1.39 million tons of goods, with a progression
of +21.2% on the period April-june of 2022 which has been
produced by the increase of +111.1% of mineral oils attested to
746 thousand tons. Fertilizers are also on the rise with 21 thousand
tons (+26.1%). Reduce other traffic volumes
including that of containers which was found to be almost
28 thousand teu (- 21.1%).
