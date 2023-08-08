Road transport welcomes the exemption from the payment of the contribution to ART

Commenting on the outcome of yesterday's Council of Ministers which, between
the measures adopted, decided the exclusion
road haulage from the competences of the
Regulation of Transport (ART), consequently exempting the
sector from the payment of the contribution to the Authority, miscellaneous
Road haulage associations have expressed their support for
this measure. CNA Fita, expressing satisfaction for the
Provision, he specified that it now awaits "that at most
soon the implementing decrees necessary to unlock will be issued
the disbursement of funds already allocated to meet the
crisis in the sector».
Recalling that "in recent years ALIS has repeatedly
highlighted to government institutions the need to eliminate
the obligation to pay the annual ART contribution for companies of
road haulage", the general director of the Association
Logistics of Sustainable Intermodality, Marcello Di
Catherine, affirmed that, "after the acceptance of this
instance in some emergency measures, we are very satisfied that
the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini,
wanted to insert a specific rule in the Omnibus decree-law
aimed precisely at the abolition of that obligation'. "This
choice - he added - is an important sign of attention
towards the road haulage sector that in recent months
has already faced considerable and continuous difficulties
deriving from the high prices and expensive fuels and we therefore hope
that the rule is also supported by Parliament in the process of
conversion into law of the decree and approved as soon as possible».
It is - commented the president of ANITA, Riccardo
Morelli - "excellent news for our sector. A
heartfelt thanks go to Minister Salvini who proposed it and
made to include in the omnibus decree by collecting and sharing the
ANITA's position demonstrating once again great commitment to
the protection of road transport businesses.
After years of battles in which ANITA has always expressed firmly
its opposition to a measure considered unjust - has
underlined Morelli - we finally see recognized to companies
that we represent the full elimination of an undue cost, and
extremely burdensome. Exclude road transport from the obligation to
pay the annual fee for the operation of the ART is
How much we have always supported since it was born
the Authority, as the freight transport sector on
Strada is a sector already totally liberalized
regulated by European and national standards and by the Central Committee for
the Register of road hauliers and the ART has never exercised
moreover, no kind of regulation of the sector'.