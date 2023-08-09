MSC orders ten new 10,000 teu dual-fuel LNG container ships
MSC orders ten new 10,000 teu dual-fuel LNG container ships
Zhoushan
August 9, 2023
The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group has ordered the
Chinese shipyard Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard Co.
the construction of ten dual-fuel container ships that can be
powered by liquefied natural gas. Ships will have a capacity
pairs to 10,000 teu and will be delivered between the second semester of
2026 and 2027. The new container holders, designed by CIMC Ocean
Engineering Design & Research Institute (CIMC ORIC) in Shanghai,
They will be 299.55 meters long and 45.6 meters wide.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher