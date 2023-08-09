In July the turnover of Yang Ming is dropped of -68,8%

The turnover recorded last month by the company of
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation containerized shipping
recorded a new drastic decrease of -68.8% being
amounted to 11,46 billion Taiwanese dollars (360 million
US dollars) compared to 36.75 billion in July 2022. The figure of
July 2023 is also lower than the revenues totaled by the
companies in July 2021 (-61.1%), 2020 (-6.5%),
2019 (-11.9%), 2018 (-11.3%) and 2017 (-4.8%) and to go back to a
Lower monthly turnover you need to return to
July 2016 when the turnover was 11.46 billion
Taiwanese dollars.
In the first seven months of 2023, the value of revenues is
State of 83,46 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a decrease of the -67,0%
on the same period last year. The figure is lower
of -49.4% also compared to the 165,00 billion marked in the first seven
months of 2021, while it is +6.1% higher than 78.64
billions of the period January-July of 2020.