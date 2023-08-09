Agreement between Axpo and Gas and Heat and San Giorgio del Porto for an LNG bettolina

The Swiss Axpo has signed a contractual agreement with the
Italian Gas and Heat and San Giorgio del Porto for rental
ten-year anniversary of a liquefied natural gas bunkering vessel
which should enter into operation in 2025. The bettolina,
with a capacity of up to 7,500 cubic meters, will be built
in the Piombino shipyard of the Genoese San Giorgio del Porto and in
future could also transport liquefied biomethane and ammonia,
fuel which is expected to be increasingly used in the naval field for the
reduction of carbon emissions.
The new ship, under the Italian flag, will be based in Naples
where it will provide ship-to-ship bunkering services and
ship-to-truck entrusted to the on-board systems made by Gas and
Heat. The project is carried out in collaboration with the
Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and with
the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea.