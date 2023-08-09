Second quarter very negative for freight traffic enlivened from the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
Without taking into account the 2020 data characterized by the effects of the pandemic, it is necessary to go back to 2013 to find a lower volume of cargo passed in the port of call of the Ligurian capital
Genova
August 9, 2023
The month of June this year, as well as the entire first
Half of 2023 and only the second quarter of the year, were
negative periods for the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure in
terms of volumes of goods handled. Last June the loads
passed in both ports, which are managed by the Authority
of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, are amounted to
5,73 million tons, with a bending of the -2,3% on June
2022. In the entire first half of this year the total is
State of 32,44 million tons, in decrease of -5,2% on the first
mid-2022, and in the second quarter of 2023 alone volumes
total amounted to 16.42 million tonnes, with a
decrease of -7.0% on the period April-June last year.
In particular, in June 2023 the port of Genoa alone has
Handled 4.32 million tons of goods, with a reduction
of -1.0% on June 2022 and increments respectively of +0.8% and
+21.2% on June 2021 and 2020 when the activity suffered
the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the June 2023 figure
is -11.7%, -9.6% and -9.1% lower on the same months of the
years 2019, 2018 and 2017 preceding the health emergency. It is
necessary to go back to June 2016, when they were moved
4.01 million tons, to find a volume of traffic
inferior.
Even more negative is the comparison between the overall volume of
goods enlivened from the Genoese port of call in the second
quarter of 2023 of 12.71 million tonnes, and
corresponding periods of previous years. Compared to the second
trimester of the 2022 is recorded a bending of the -5,1%
and a decrease of -1,9% was also marked with respect to the period
April-June 2021. The quarterly figure for the current year
is instead higher than +30.1% compared to the second trimester
of 2020 when the health crisis had greatly reduced the
port activities. The comparison becomes merciless compared again
the second quarters of the pre-pandemic years of 2019, 2018, 2017,
2016, 2015 and 2014, with respect to which the percentage changes,
all negative, are -10.3%, -10.2%, -8.4%, -1.0, -4.3%
and -2.0% and we must go back to the second quarter of the very distant
2013, when 12.25 million tons of
goods, to show an increase (+3.8%).
With regard only to containerized goods handled in the
second quarter of 2023 from the port of Genoa, turned out to be equal to 6,08
million tonnes, percentage changes were recorded
-4.8%, -3.0%, +21.7% and -8.3% compared to the corresponding periods
of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, traffic that has been realized
with a handling of the container pairs to 643 thousand teu
(-5.5%, -7.9%, +25.5% and -7.8% respectively). In the field of
conventional freight traffic was 2.58 million
tons (+2.1%, +3.2%, +39.4% and -1.4%). Also in the second
quarter of this year the port of Genoa has enlivened 447 thousand
tons of solid bulk (-14.4%, -27.4%, +2.2% and -39.9%),
while in the liquid bulk sector the traffic of oils
Minerals has been of 3,27 million tons (- 7.1%, +1.6%,
+58.0% and -12.3%) and that of other liquid cargos of 162 thousand
tons (-30.0%, -11.4%, -10.5% and -19.2%). The supplies of
Fuel and on-board supplies totaled 174 thousand
tons (-18.0%, -3.7%, -27.6% and -29.9%).
In full recovery, however, passenger traffic in the port
of Genoa, with a second quarter of this year that has
closed with 509 thousand ferry passengers (+13.8%, +103.0%,
+394.1% and +11.3%) and with 487 thousand crocieristi (+110.4%, +1.059.1%,
+32,481.7% and +12.6%).
Last June the port of Savona-Vado has enlivened a
total of 1.40 million tons of cargoes, with a decrease of
-6.2% on June 2022 and increases of +12.3%, +34.7% and +22.1% on
same months as 2021, 2020 and 2019.
In the second quarter of 2023 the port of Savona, including the area
of Vado, has enlivened 3.71 million tons of goods, with
decreases of -12.8% and -0.3% on the corresponding periods of 2022 and
2021 and increases of +21.3% and +1.1% on the same periods of 2020 and
2019. In the segment of goods alone, miscellaneous goods were handled
1,94 million tons (+0.7%, +11.4%, +57.8% and +34.4%), of which
892 thousand tons of cargos in container (+16.5%, +29.1%, +130.3%
and +484.6%). Liquid bulk amounted to 1.58 million
tons (- 12.5%, +3.9%, +5.8% and +12.2%) and solid tons to 290 thousand
tons (-41.5%, -34.2%, -13.3% and -64.5%).
In Savona in the second quarter of this year the traffic of
Ferry passengers, equal to 88 thousand units, marked a
decrease of -7.6% on the same period of 2022 and increases of the
+461.0%, +1,734.3% and +25.8% on the corresponding periods of 2021,
2020 and 2019, while cruise passengers were 269 thousand, with increases of
+158.4%, +1,284, 6% and +31.1% on the same periods of 2022, 2021 and
2019, while in 2020 cruise traffic was stopped due to
of the pandemic.
