In the second trimester the traffic of the goods in the port of Venice is diminished of -3,5%
In the first six months of 2023 the decline was -4.7%
Venezia
August 9, 2023
In the second quarter of this year the port of Venice has
handled 6.29 million tons of goods, volume that
represents a decrease of -3.5% on the period April-June of 2022,
increases of +2.6% and +18.4% on the corresponding periods of 2021 and
2020 when the activity was impacted by the pandemic of
coronavirus and with an increase of +1.6% on the second trimester of the
2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun.
In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, 2.63 were handled
million tons (respectively +4.2%, +10.3%, +28.8% and
+3.7%), of which 1,32 million tons of containerized cargos
(-7.7%, +3.7%, +12.1% and -10.3%) achieved with a movement of
containers pairs to 127 thousand teu (- 13.4%, -3.9%, +1.9% and -21.1%),
587 thousand tons of rolling stock (+14.2%, +26.5%, +52.2% and +25.0%) and
719 thousand tons of other goods miscellaneous (+24.7%, +11.8%, +51.4% and
+21,7%).
In the liquid bulk segment the total was
1,70 million tons (- 14.8%, -15.3%, -9.5% and -24.2%), included
1.31 million tons of refined petroleum products
(-18.4%, -22.6%, -12.6% and -28.9%), 306 thousand tons of products
chemicals (-8.3%, +7.8%, -4.2% and -10.9%) and 83 thousand tons of other
loads (+45.5%, +184.2%, +40.6% and +46.7%).
Solid bulk totalled 1.96 million tons
(-1.8%, +12.6%, +41.0% and +38.7%), of which 864 thousand tons of
metallurgical products (+49.9%, +72.5%, +67.9% and +120.4%), 412 thousand
tonnes of feed, fodder and oilseeds (-10.0%, -22.2%, -16.6%
and +29.1%), 375 thousand tons of minerals (- 2.6%, -7.5%, +496.6% and
+406.3%), 139 thousand tons of coal (-71.9%, -10.3%, +42.6% and
-62.5%), 105 thousand tons of cereals (+968.4%, +30.4%, +74.2% and
-0.5%), 10 thousand tons of chemicals (-79.0%, -77.4%,
-65.7% and -72.6%) and 57 thousand tons of other dry bulk
(+119.2%, +108.9%, -57.2% and -51.3%).
In the second quarter of 2023, passenger traffic from
Ferries and local services was 39 thousand people
(+6.6%, +190.4%, +755.8% and -26.2%), while cruise passengers were
173 thousand, with increases of +132.4% and +1,822.3% on the second
quarters of 2022 and 2021 and a decrease of -68.9% on the second trimester
of 2019, while in the second quarter of 2020 the activity
It was stopped because of the pandemic.
In the first six months of 2023 the port of Venice has enlivened
12,34 million tons of goods, with a bending of the -4,7%
on the first half of last year, while the port of
Chioggia - also administered by the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea - has enlivened 289 thousand
tons (-28.1%).
