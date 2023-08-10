Rasmussen (Bimco): The world's container fleet is heading for oversupply

Niels Rasmussen, Chief Analyst for Shipping
of the international maritime association Bimco, does not mention
explicitly to upcoming problems related to overcapacity
of the fleet, but presenting today an examination of recent developments
new container ship orders and dismantling of
This type implies that this risk is absolutely
real. Rasmussen pointed out that in the first seven months of 2023 the
Deliveries of new container carriers reached a new record
of 1,2 million teu of hold capacity placed on the
market, exceeding about 200 thousand teu the previous record, while
Ship recycling activity remained low.
Since last January, this has led to an increase in
capacity of the world fleet pairs to +4.3%. Relatively
to new orders for the construction of ships, Rasmussen has
noted that if the conclusion of these contracts is slowed down
compared to the record set in 2021, however since the beginning of 2023
continued to be twice as high as
decade of 2010. The BIMCO analyst found that the 1.3
million teu of contracts concluded since the beginning of this year
maintained a high level of the order backlog, which
is only 3 thousand teu lower than the record of 7.6
million teu reached in March 2023.
Rasmussen noted that the order book is so much
substantial that it is expected that deliveries of container ships
will exceed the previous annual record of 1,7 million teu for
Three consecutive years, with the delivery - based on the current
Forecasts - of a total of 2,4, 2,9 and 1,9 million teu of new
capacity in 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.
Rasmussen specified that if it is expected in the coming years
also an increase in ship dismantling, with more units
energy efficient that will replace
container ship now in service, however it is expected that between the beginning
of 2023 and the beginning of 2025 fleet capacity
It will grow again by about 4,5 million TEU, increasing the
Total fleet capacity of almost +18%.
Increase in the capacity of ships in service - has
observed the analyst of the Bimco, which comes at a time when the
Economic growth in many key regions is declining, with
growth prospects for the world economy in the coming years
are shrinking.
Based on maritime traffic statistics
containerized, Rasmussen explained that in the first half of
This year total volumes decreased by -4.3% year-on-year,
with an increase of only +0.2% compared to the first half
of the pre-pandemic year of 2019. With reference only to the routes
headhaul and regional traffic - it has specified - the data is
-4.9% lower than in the first half of 2022 but higher
+3.1% compared to the first half of 2019. Fortunately-
noted Rasmussen - in the second quarter of 2023 travel
Headhaul and regional volumes have improved, as volumes are
decreased of -2,0% on an annual basis and are in turn out in increase of the
+5.3% compared to the second quarter of 2019, while
Compared to this last year, the capacity of the fleet is
increased by +17%.
"The future growth of the offer - concluded the analyst
del Bimco - could be mitigated by speed of
Reduced navigation, but further capacity growth
of the fleet of about 15% in the next year and a half shows that
Supply-side growth will remain a challenge for
shipowners and operators'.